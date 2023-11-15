NEW SECURITIZED MARKETS TEAM LEAD JOINS AMERICAN CENTURY

Firm hires portfolio manager with 30 years in mortgage-backed securities and structured credit

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments, a $200 billion* global asset manager, named Paul Norris its new lead for the Securitized Markets team. Norris, who joined the firm Nov. 6, 2023 as vice president and senior portfolio manager, will co-manage 9 strategies and 11 funds/ETFs. As team lead for the Securitized Markets team, Norris joins the Global Fixed Income Investment Committee and serves on the U.S. Multi-Sector, Government, and Income Portfolio Construction teams.

"Not only does Paul bring more than 30 years of experience to his role, but he has an invaluable combination of experiences in both mortgage-backed securities and structured credit. In addition to this tremendous experience, Paul has built and led securitized teams at multiple organizations and shown himself to be a skilled communicator and extremely collaborative. We are excited to add Paul's expertise in securitized markets and strong leadership experience to our Global Fixed Income team," said Charles Tan, Global Fixed Income co-chief investment officer for American Century Investments.

Based in American Century's New York office, Norris will co-manage:

U.S. Ginnie Mae Bond ( Ginnie Mae )

U.S. Intermediate Government Bond (Government Bond)

U.S. Short-Term Government Bond (Short-Term Government)

U.S. Core Fixed Income (Diversified Bond)

U.S. Core Plus Fixed Income (Core Plus)

U.S. Short Duration Bond (Short Duration)

U.S. Multi-Sector Floating Rate Income (Multisector Floating Income ETF)

Multi-Sector Credit Income (Multisector Income, Multisector Income ETF)

Short Duration Multi-Sector Credit Income (Short Duration Strategic Income, Short Duration Strategic Income ETF)

Paul Norris' experiences in mortgage-backed securities and structured credit

Norris joins American Century after 14 years in asset management, most recently at Conning Asset Management. As managing director and head of Structured Products, he led a team of analysts and traders managing structured product portfolios. Norris helped raise over $1.5 billion in assets from institutional clients during his tenure at Conning. As a portfolio manager at Mariner Investment Group, he managed an absolute return mortgage strategy and helped design the firm's agency mortgage trading platform. And as an executive vice president and head of Securitized Products at Dwight Asset Management, he directed the investment strategy for residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. He also managed core and core plus total return strategies.

Prior to asset management, Norris spent 17 years with Fannie Mae, where he started as a junior trader and progressed to the director of Mortgage Portfolio, directing the investment of over $200 billion in mortgage assets. Prior to his role as director of Mortgage Portfolio he led the discretionary investment activity of $120 billion in non-mortgage asset-backed securities. He also created and managed the firm's Benchmark Repo Lending Facility and was honored with the Chairman's Award for this accomplishment.

Norris holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Towson University and a master's degree in finance from the University of Maryland.

About American Century Investment

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of nearly $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com .

*Assets under supervision as of 10/27/2023.

