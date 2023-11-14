Sigrid Therapeutics Launches the Glucose Stabiliser in the U.S.

Controlling Blood Sugar and Weight Without Prescriptions, The Glucose Stabiliser is a Natural Silica-Based Treatment.

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigrid Therapeutics has launched the Glucose Stabiliser, an over-the-counter blood sugar control supplement that also reduces caloric intake from fats and carbs. With about and the growing popularity of medications used for weight loss for the general population, Sigird's strategic launch into the U.S. market could not have come at a better time.

Image courtesy of Sigrid Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

The supplement, taken before your two biggest meals of the day, comes after 10 years of research when Co-Founder, Professor Tore Bengtsson, discovered improvements in metabolic disorders after ingesting engineered silica particles. The technology is 100% natural and made of one of the most abundant resources, Silica.

The Glucose Stabiliser contains patented SiPore® technology that has proven to lower blood sugar, minimize bloating, keep you feeling fuller longer, curve appetite and aid in weight loss. Users with Type 2 Diabetes saw a 40% larger HbA1c reduction compared to Metformin in half the time.

Composed of micron-sized silica particles working only inside the gut, the particles work as a molecular sieve by separating digestive enzymes from undigested food. The captured enzymes are responsible for breaking down complex carbohydrates and fats, and in effect, slowing down food digestion. The slower digestion process allows users to feel and see the benefits without restriction. While prescribed diabetes medications come with a long list of side effects, the Glucose Stabiliser has none.

"The Glucose Stabiliser is representative of Sigrid's mission of empowering those looking to transform their metabolism for the better in an approachable manner," said Sana Alajmovic," CEO of Sigrid Therapeutics. "After seeing my father transition from having difficulty controlling his blood sugar to developing Type 2 Diabetes, it is a personal and professional undertaking to develop innovative treatments that allow users to continue living their lives, without having to change their lifestyle drastically."

Pricing for the Glucose Stabiliser starts at $99 and can be purchased online at sigridstabiliser.com.

About Sigrid Therapeutics

Sigrid Therapeutics is a Swedish-based biotechnology company revolutionizing obesity and diabetes management through its innovative SiPore® technology. With a focus on innovation, Sigrid Therapeutics is committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals worldwide.

