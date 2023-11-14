John Muir Health and Ambience Healthcare Launch End-to-End Epic EHR Integrations with Generative AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Muir Health (JMH) and Ambience Healthcare announced a collaboration today, launching a generative AI platform that is fully integrated with Epic's electronic health record (EHR). This integration — which was built in a record two weeks — will enable Ambience's AI medical scribe and suite of generative AI products to read from and write information directly to Epic on behalf of and under the oversight of JMH clinicians.

John Muir Health is well respected as one of the most forward thinking, innovative health systems in the country. Seeing the potential of AI in healthcare to support clinicians, improve the patient experience and reduce documentation burden, JMH Chief Medical Information Officer, Dr. Priti Patel, and JMH Chief Strategy Officer, George Sauter, began searching for an AI partner.

"Our team rigorously evaluated, and pressure tested a variety of solutions on the market," said Dr. Patel. "We decided to launch a collaboration with Ambience because they were the only vendor who could robustly navigate all of our clinical specialties, from primary care to pediatrics to oncology, and also execute on a seamless, end-to-end integration with Epic. Working closely with Ambience and our colleagues at Epic, we're already seeing the technology revolutionize the patient and clinician experience at John Muir Health."

Clinicians at JMH will soon be able to view their Epic schedules directly in the Ambience app, record their visits with Ambience AutoScribe on desktop or mobile, and immediately view and edit AI-generated documentation directly inside Epic.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI

With a national shortage of healthcare workers and patient demand at an all-time high, JMH is leading the charge for organizations to leverage AI to significantly reduce documentation burden.

At JMH, the median time between onboarding and full adoption of Ambience's operating system has been less than one shift for clinicians. This rapid deployment speed has enabled JMH to go live with 50 providers across eight different clinical specialties, targeting a full rollout across all of the health system's service lines by the end of the year.

Currently, full-time clinicians at JMH are leveraging Ambience to save an average of 1-2 hours per day on EHR documentation. This has resulted in a significant reduction in "pajama time" — documentation work after hours and on weekends — while also improving documentation quality. JMH expects that clinicians will soon be saving even more time on EHR documentation with the enterprise-wide launch of end-to-end Epic integration, and it is also having a significant impact on patient visits.

"Our brand promise is we listen, we explain, and we work together as a team," said Sauter. "With the Ambience system, our providers can focus on the needs of patients and their questions by actively listening rather than worrying about typing notes into their electronic health record during the visit. We've received great feedback so far from patients and providers."

Since working with Ambience, the team at JMH has also noticed a growing, optimistic outlook for the future of practicing medicine. Some of the feedback from providers has included:

"I had a very busy morning, and everything went great! All of my notes are done, which is a first, and the quality is better than what I could have written myself." – Urologist





"I left clinic five minutes after my last patient with all of my notes done! This is a game changer." – Colorectal Surgeon





"I couldn't have written the "History of Present Illness" better. I feel like the world's best medical scribe is with me for every appointment." – Physician Assistant, Endocrinology





"AutoScribe rekindles the joy in medicine. It allows me to be fully present with my patients." – Urgent Care Physician

For health systems who are also looking to address documentation burden, Ambience Healthcare offers a powerful suite of AI tools, designed to support clinicians before, during, and after appointments, including:

AutoScribe: A real-time medical scribe that generates comprehensive notes across all clinical specialties, and integrates directly with all major EHRs;





AutoCDI: A point of care CDI assistant that analyzes conversations and past EHR context to ensure that ICD-10, CPT codes, and documentation all appropriately support each other;





AutoAVS: An after-visit summary tool that generates comprehensive educational handouts for patients and their families, tailored specifically to each visit, and translated into their language of preference.

About John Muir Health:

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,300 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County's only trauma center and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Optum, and Carbon Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

About Ambience Health:

Ambience Healthcare's mission is to supercharge healthcare providers with breakthrough generative AI technology. Ambience's products are currently leveraged by leading provider organizations and health systems across North America to reduce documentation burden, alleviate provider burnout, and improve care quality. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI Startup Fund, Human Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com .

