FAIR: Congress Prepares to Fund the Border Crisis Into 2024 While Biden Administration Continues to Break Records

The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), demanding that any spending package include strong policy changes that will end the Biden administration's dangerous border policies:

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Nationwide encounters of illegal aliens attempting to enter the country, once again, exceeded 300,000 in October, while House Republicans are set to approve another Continuing Resolution (CR) that continues to fund the Biden administration's disastrous border policies into February 2024.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR) (PRNewswire)

"Even as top national security experts issue dire warnings of terror threats posed by our wide-open borders, congressional leaders are again failing to use the CR as an opportunity to force the Biden administration to end policies that place our nation in grave danger. While the Biden administration must take responsibility for the policies that resulted in 309,221 border encounters last month, Congress must be held accountable for their complicity. House Republicans have squandered a full year of their two-year control without passing a budget that forces the administration to end its reckless border and immigration policies. Halting the Biden Border Crisis was an explicit promise they made last year when they asked American voters to entrust them with the leadership of the House.

"H.R. 6363, the Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, extends the budget enacted by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in 2022 into 2024. Rather than including changes needed to regain control of our borders by ending the mass release of illegal aliens, stopping asylum abuse, and limiting parole, this bill would reinforce the status quo.

"This failure is particularly egregious as the House has already passed H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, which contains strong provisions to do exactly that. By the time the CR expires in February, nearly one million new illegal aliens will have been apprehended crossing our borders illegally, and countless more 'gotaways' will have found their way into the interior of the country – even as hostile nations and their proxy terror groups openly threaten the American people.

"The House leadership must insist that the language of H.R. 2 be included in any spending package moving forward, and the Biden administration and Senate Democrats must be forced to accept real border and immigration enforcement."

Contact: Joey Chester, 202-742-1827, jchester@fairus.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)