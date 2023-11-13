St. John Fisher University Announces Library Modernization Project

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In early 2024, St. John Fisher University will begin work on a multimillion-dollar library modernization and renovation project, the largest capital project both in scope and investment in the institution's history.

"This is a historic project for the University, one that reimagines an iconic campus building and expands its purpose to provide current and future students with coordinated services and resources," said Dr. Gerard J. Rooney, president of the University. "The transformation of the physical space will mirror the supportive culture already established in the Fisher educational experience."

Fisher contracted with planning firm Brightspot and HOLT Architects to create a renovation design that includes a bright, welcoming public lobby and lounge space; a sharpened book collection that will meet the needs of today's curriculum; the centralization of a suite of student services; and the transformation of student work spaces with increased seating, flexible areas for truly quiet study, collaborative areas for group work, and technology rich classrooms.

"This project will create a library that will nurture intellectual discovery and academic achievements, instill a passion for lifelong learning, and foster student success—which is what we aim to do every day at Fisher," said Melissa Jadlos, director of Lavery Library. "The library has always served as a hub on campus, and the renovations will create a strengthened space for all to create, connect, learn, and succeed."

St. John Fisher University is a liberal arts institution that provides a transformative education to approximately 3,800 undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students each year. Across its five Schools, Fisher offers nearly 40 majors in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, business, education, and nursing; 11 pre-professional programs; and master's and doctoral programs in business, nursing, education, pharmacy, and public health. Located just beyond Rochester, New York, the University's residential campus boasts a robust living and learning community and a successful intercollegiate athletics program.

An independent institution today, the University was founded by the Congregation of St. Basil in 1948 and celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023. As Fisher moves forward into the future, it stays true to its Catholic heritage and honors the Basilians by embracing their motto, "Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge."

