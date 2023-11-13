RS Adds Five New Industrial Suppliers

The five new suppliers offer RS customers an even broader selection of connectivity, test and measurement, and compressed air solutions essential to a wide range of industrial applications.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, added five new suppliers that further augment its already extensive selection of connectivity, test and measurement, and compressed air solutions for industrial applications.

The five new suppliers are Techflex, ProSoft Technology, Testo, NOSHOK, and EXAIR.

Techflex engineers and manufactures a wide range of technologically advanced braided sleeving products used to bundle and protect cables, wires, and hoses in industrial, biomedical, aerospace, and automotive applications. The company's broad product portfolio includes both general-purpose and high-tech specialty products manufactured to ISO 9001-2015 standards and backed by 58 years of experience, and its commitment to investments in technology — including state-of-the-art inventory tracking, product testing, and information systems — helps keep its costs low and product quality high.

ProSoft Technology designs and manufactures industrial connectivity solutions that enable dissimilar automation control equipment to communicate and transfer critical control data through wired and wireless connectivity, allowing customers with legacy equipment to leverage production data for decision-making. Ideal for use in IIoT networks, ProSoft solutions support 160 combinations of real-time protocol conversion to help customers overcome modernization and migration challenges, improve connectivity, increase production, decrease downtime, and reduce operating and maintenance costs. For example, ProSoft solutions can enable the phased migration of legacy control systems to modern infrastructure so customers can remotely access vital data and help OEM customers optimize machine performance. ProSoft solutions like these also provide customers with industrial-grade cybersecurity and are backed by more than 30 years of experience in wireless connectivity and industrial automation.

Testo is a world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of portable test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial HVAC, chemical manufacturing, food service and production, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology applications. It is also the world's foremost manufacturer of portable combustion efficiency and air emission analyzers. Testo solutions include electronic thermometers, data loggers, air velocity meters, humidity and dew point meters, refrigeration service analyzers, multifunction instruments, stack gas analyzers, air emission monitors, water analyzers, tachometers, thermal imagers, and sound, pressure, and light meters manufactured to ISO 9001 quality standards and backed by up to three-year warranties, lifetime service support, and more than 65 years of measuring engineering experience.

NOSHOK is a leading global supplier of innovative measurement solutions optimized for use in oil and gas, fluid power, general industrial, industrial automation, chemical processing, manufacturing, water and wastewater, and food and beverage applications. Products include liquid-filled pressure gauges, pressure and temperature switches, industrial resistance temperature detectors, bimetal thermometers, hydraulic load cells, needle valves, manifold valves, diaphragm seals, and pressure and temperature transmitters, transducers, and indicators manufactured to ISO 9001:2015 quality standards and backed by industry-leading warranties and more than 55 years of experience.

EXAIR has 40 years of experience engineering and manufacturing compressed-air-operated products designed to solve common problems and improve overall efficiency in industrial facilities. Solutions include vortex tubes and applied products equipped with vortex tubes, air amplifiers, air knives, air-operated vacuums, ionizing products for static elimination, ultrasonic leak detectors, and liquid atomizing nozzles for product cooling, coating, cleaning, and painting.

To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please click the embedded links above, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team. For more information about connectivity, test and measurement, and compressed air solutions, please visit the links embedded here to access content from the RS Expert Advice series of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts.

