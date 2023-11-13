Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 16% Increase in Year-to-Date Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 16% higher diluted earnings per share and 15% higher earnings year-to-date September 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Contributing to earnings growth were wealth asset growth of 9%, loan growth of 23%, deposit growth of 16% and margin expansion of 17 bps, all year-over-year September 30.

Oakworth Capital Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oakworth Capital Bank) (PRNewswire)

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Oakworth is focused on balanced growth of loans, deposits and wealth assets across markets. I'm proud of our team's dedication to serving our clients across disciplines with a distinctive level of service, resulting in strong annual growth in a challenging environment."

Mr. Reed continued, "We are excited about the opening of our Central Carolinas market on October 2. We have a talented, experienced team on the ground who are already bringing their expertise to the marketplace."

Linked-quarter results reflect 4% loan growth, 1% deposit growth and a 5% decline in the value of wealth assets. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was flat at $4.6 million primarily due to linked-quarter contraction of the net interest margin to 3.25% from 3.45% in second quarter, reflecting higher deposit cost. Wealth fees increased 6% on wealth assets of $1.9 billion.

At quarter end, Oakworth's single stressed credit relationship was past due 91 days. Subsequent to September 30, Oakworth determined its best interest was to pursue legal action against the debtor. In connection with this action, Oakworth has placed approximately $15 million on non-accrual in the fourth quarter. With the exception of this relationship, Oakworth reported $0 of non-performing assets at September 30 and continues to report $0 of non-performing assets as of the date of this release.

At September 30, 2023, Tier 1 Capital was 10.1%, the Total Capital Ratio was 11.1% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.4%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (September 2022 to September 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of Sept. 30, 2023, Oakworth had $1.5 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $1.9 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

9/30/2023 vs. 6/30/2023

9/30/2023 vs. 9/30/2022





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 1,896

$ 1,987

$ 1,875

$ 1,802

$ 1,738

$ (91)

-5 %

$ 158

9 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

9/30/2023 vs. 6/30/2023

9/30/2023 vs. 9/30/2022 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 116,065

$ 140,421

$ 69,575

$ 185,483

$ 115,950

$ (24,356)

-17 %

$ 115

0 % Federal funds sold

2,225

3,825

3,025

4,475

2,650

(1,600)

-42 %

(425)

-16 % Securities available for sale

137,907

135,433

136,234

132,050

130,722

2,474

2 %

7,185

5 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,146,526

1,107,028

1,076,532

974,398

934,003

39,498

4 %

212,523

23 % Allowance for loan losses

(13,575)

(13,144)

(12,808)

(11,692)

(11,240)

(431)

3 %

(2,335)

21 % Loans, net

1,132,951

1,093,884

1,063,724

962,706

922,763

39,067

4 %

210,188

23 % Fixed assets

4,758

4,626

3,314

3,129

3,136

132

3 %

1,622

52 % Interest receivable

5,932

4,791

4,752

4,263

2,957

1,141

24 %

2,975

101 % Other assets

50,209

45,999

44,986

43,348

42,228

4,210

9 %

7,981

19 % Total assets

$ 1,450,047

$ 1,428,979

$ 1,325,610

$ 1,335,454

$ 1,220,406

$ 21,068

1 %

$ 229,641

19 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 278,822

$ 301,821

$ 324,649

$ 315,033

$ 319,828

$ (22,999)

-8 %

$ (41,006)

-13 % Interest-bearing deposits

963,044

922,391

802,946

861,401

751,026

40,653

4 %

212,018

28 % Total deposits

1,241,866

1,224,212

1,127,595

1,176,434

1,070,854

17,654

1 %

171,012

16 % Total Borrowings

74,180

74,158

74,134

34,112

34,105

22

0 %

40,075

NA Accrued interest payable

455

982

425

840

294

(527)

-54 %

161

55 % Other liabilities

21,840

17,960

14,937

20,310

15,160

3,880

22 %

6,680

44 % Total liabilities

1,338,341

1,317,312

1,217,091

1,231,696

1,120,413

21,029

2 %

217,928

19 % Total stockholders' equity

111,706

111,667

108,519

103,758

99,993

39

0 %

11,713

12 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,450,047

$ 1,428,979

$ 1,325,610

$ 1,335,454

$ 1,220,406

$ 21,068

1 %

$ 229,641

19 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.









































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change





9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

3Q23 vs. 2Q23

3Q23 vs. 3Q22









































Interest income:





































Loans, including fees

$ 19,204

$ 18,193

$ 15,864

$ 13,643

$ 11,065

$ 1,011

6 %

$ 8,139

74 %

Securities available for sale

899

825

811

797

774

74

9 %

125

16 %

Short term investments

1,608

991

909

1,161

496

617

62 %

1,112

224 %

Total interest income

21,711

20,009

17,584

15,601

12,335

1,702

9 %

9,376

76 %

Interest expense:





































Deposits

9,200

7,585

5,729

3,782

1,286

1,615

21 %

7,914

615 %

Borrowings

1,097

1,072

638

548

258

25

2 %

839

NA

Total interest expense

10,297

8,657

6,367

4,330

1,544

1,640

19 %

8,753

567 %

Net interest income

11,414

11,352

11,217

11,271

10,791

62

1 %

623

6 %

Provision for loan losses

431

335

1,116

452

628

96

29 %

(197)

-31 %

Net interest income after provision 10,983

11,017

10,101

10,819

10,163

(34)

0 %

820

8 %

for loan losses





































Non-interest income

3,836

3,392

3,297

3,095

3,136

444

13 %

700

22 %

Non-interest expense

10,640

10,151

9,447

9,518

9,098

489

5 %

1,542

17 %

Income before income taxes

4,179

4,258

3,951

4,396

4,201

(79)

-2 %

(22)

-1 %

Provision for income taxes

1,035

1,011

934

1,051

1,008

24

2 %

27

3 %

Net Income

3,144

3,247

3,017

3,345

3,193

(103)

-3 %

(49)

-2 %

Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ (0.02)

-3 %

$ (0.02)

-3 %

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 0.68

$ 0.65

$ (0.02)

-3 %

$ (0.01)

-2 %



OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.























CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended









9/30/2023



9/30/2022

Change























Interest income:



















Loans, including fees

$ 53,261



$ 27,039

$ 26,222

97 %

Securities available for sale

2,533



2,052

481

23 %

Short term investments

3,508



934

2,574

276 %

Total interest income

59,302



30,025

29,277

98 %

Interest expense:



















Deposits

22,512



1,906

20,606

1081 %

Borrowings

2,807



258

2,549

NA

Total interest expense

25,319



2,164

23,155

1070 %

Net interest income

33,983



27,861

6,122

22 %

Provision for loan losses

1,883



1,925

(42)

-2 %

Net interest income after provision 32,100



25,936

6,164

24 %

for loan losses



















Non-interest income

10,526



9,543

983

10 %

Non-interest expense

30,237



24,788

5,449

22 %

Income before income taxes

12,389



10,691

1,698

16 %

Provision for income taxes

2,981



2,537

444

18 %

Net Income

9,408



8,154

1,254

15 %

Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.93



$ 1.69

$ 0.24

14 %

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.93



$ 1.66

$ 0.27

16 %



