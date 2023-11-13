EVIAN AND COPERNI ANNOUNCE AN ASTRONOMICAL-INSPIRED NEW COLLABORATION

New partnership sees the release of the latest limited-edition 75mL glass bottle embodying Coperni's signature futuristic style

Innovative design invites consumers to 'Look Closer' through the playful lens of these two iconic French brands to see the captivating constellation within

Available this holiday season, the limited-edition design is ideal for seasonal gift giving or as a stylish accompaniment to festive tablescapes

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, evian® reveals its latest designer collaboration with Coperni, the pioneering luxury fashion brand known for combining technical innovation with Parisian refinement. Following in the footsteps of iconic design houses such as Balmain, Virgil Abloh, and Jean Paul Gaultier, the latest evian x Coperni limited edition 75mL glass bottle is now available at select restaurant and hospitality partners.

Coperni reinvents traditional fashion paradigms with its visionary creations, embracing a culture of innovation, imagination, and playfulness. Paying homage to Coperni's namesake - the pioneering astronomer Copernicus - the bottle's innovative design features a constellation within, detailing a mythological story of the two brands, which unfolds within each of the limited-edition bottles.

Through glimpsing inside the bottle, consumers are taken on an artistic voyage and invited to see the world through the playful lens of evian and Coperni, where innovation, movement, and life converge in a mesmerizing dance of creativity and imagination. At the heart of the constellation lies a depiction of the iconic source of evian water at Evian Les Bains .

As the eye traverses further, the journey of evian water is portrayed through the pristine mountains, signifying the brand's connection to nature. As the natural spring water is filtered through layers of preserved Alpine rock for more than 15 years, the artful fusion of the bottle's designs captures this harmony of art and science, encapsulating both brands' innovative and youthful spirit.

Rooted in a legacy that embraces the stars, Coperni embodies a distinctive and visionary design approach. From its unique and futuristic clothing to its captivating accessories, Coperni's creations exude a timelessness that transcend both fashion and art, thus inspiring this partnership between the two French icons.

Just as evian has long been associated with hydration through its youthful spirit, Coperni's designs infuse a fresh and rejuvenating spirit into the world of fashion. As a driving force of innovation, Coperni embodies a lifestyle which celebrates youthful vitality and leaves an enduring mark on the industry's landscape, much like evian brand's 'Live Young' ethos.

To celebrate the launch, evian and Coperni partnered with creative director Camille Summers-Valli on a duo of campaign films set at the iconic Georges, on the roof of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. The 2 short films play on the themes of connection, demonstrating how moments of human interaction can lead to playfulness and imagination by transitioning seamlessly from these real-life moments to inside the imagined world of the evian x Coperni constellation.

In addition to the campaign films, evian and Coperni are activating the launch in major local markets where the two iconic brands will showcase the collaboration amongst key industry & media figures. In the US, evian and Coperni teams are set to partner with Soho House's Beach House to unveil the limited-edition bottle during the iconic Design Week Miami.

Leeni Hämäläinen, North America Marketing Director, evian, says: 'At evian, we believe that innovation, imagination, and artistry have the power to unlock extraordinary experiences. Our collaboration with Coperni in crafting this limited-edition glass water bottle represents a celebration of youthful creativity and playfulness encapsulated by our 'Live Young' philosophy. This captivating design not only showcases the beauty of our natural filtration journey through majestic mountains but also embraces the poetry of life.'

Discussing the design, Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant at Coperni, say: 'We are thrilled to unveil this amazing collaboration with evian, where design and innovation intertwine within the confines of these limited-edition bottles. Growing up in France, it has always been a passion to collect the evian limited bottles, it's an honor for us to design the new one today.'

Available for purchase at select restaurants and retailers including participating TAO and Soho House locations.

About evian®:

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up natural minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice for hydration throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

About Coperni

Coperni is a Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand, established in 2013 by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant. The collections' style is influenced by futurism, embodying movement and dynamism, inspired by a modern world and a connected society. The name Coperni alludes to the work of Nicolaus Copernicus, the Prussian astronomer who introduced the theory of heliocentrism, placing the sun at the center of the universe. Similarly, Coperni places the human being at the core of their creations, offering an elegant and practical wardrobe resulting from extensive textile experimentation.

evian circular brand by 2025

evian is working to making all of its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic* by 2025, adopting a 'circular approach' to plastic usage, where plastic is kept within the economy and out of nature. With input from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, evian developed a roadmap in which evian will move from a linear model to a circular one, where all bottles will be made from recycled plastic without the need for virgin plastics. This will enable plastic to evolve from potential waste to become a valuable resource. evian plans to achieve this through pioneering partnerships to redesign its packaging, accelerate recycling initiatives and remove plastic waste from nature.

*excludes cap and label

Media Contact:

evian@hunterpr.com

EVIAN AND COPERNI ANNOUNCE AN ASTRONOMICAL-INSPIRED NEW COLLABORATION (PRNewswire)

EVIAN AND COPERNI ANNOUNCE AN ASTRONOMICAL-INSPIRED NEW COLLABORATION (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE evian® Natural Spring Water