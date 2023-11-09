Veeva Pulse Shows Doctors Opening Up Two-Way Communications Doubles Digital Engagement

HCPs initiate 30% of conversations when field teams provide compliant chat as a channel

New channel puts reps closer to the moment of need with doctors and their patients

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today published its latest analysis from the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, showing the impact of two-way, digital communication channels on field engagement. Findings reveal that access to compliant chat expands the engagement channel mix, more than doubling digital touchpoints with healthcare professionals (HCPs) while maintaining or increasing in-person meetings.

Traditional Engagement vs Service-Focused Engagement (PRNewswire)

In fact, HCPs start 30% of conversations with field teams when using compliant chat. Often sent in the moment of need, compliant chats gain a rapid response from field teams in less than five minutes. This two-way communication delivers on HCP requests in real time, creating the foundation for a service-focused engagement model that improves access and efficiency.

"To communicate effectively across digital channels, you need to focus on responsiveness, adding value with the ability to give customers what they need, exactly when they need it," says Dave Yates, global product director, GSK. "Having the insights and two-way communication capabilities to meet, connect, and share has given us a foundation for thinking about digital engagement on a whole new level."

Veeva Pulse shows that two-way communication channels increase the quality of HCP interactions:

Inbound channels help to double digital engagement. The average global engagement channel mix is 78% in-person and 22% digital. However, biopharmas that add inbound channels, like compliant chat, expand their mix to 42% in-person and 58% digital. This more than doubles digital touchpoints while keeping the volume of in-person exchanges the same or better.

HCPs start 30% of conversations with an inbound channel . When sending messages via compliant chat, HCPs are shown to get a response from field teams in less than five minutes — such as sending requested content and samples or scheduling a meeting. Compliant chat has clear advantages for HCPs over text or stand-alone chat apps that have compliance risks and disconnected data.

Responding in the moment of need increases and improves interactions. Combining in-person touchpoints with responsive, real-time interactions—in between meetings and in the moment of need—creates more meaningful engagement with HCPs. Field teams adopting this service-focused approach, maintain or boost in-person frequency, while increasing video meetings from 2% to 12% of the engagement mix. Read rates for content sent via compliant chat (80%) are also double those of content sent via email (40%).

"Real-time digital touchpoints between meetings are creating a more effective relationship between HCPs and field teams," said Dan Rizzo, global head of Veeva business consulting. "Channels like compliant chat empower HCPs to reach out when they need it, creating meaningful relationships that lead to more efficient paths to treatment."

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report

Analyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM and Veeva data products to deliver a view of engagement activity across life sciences. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

