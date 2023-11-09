Socure Ranked as One of the Fastest-Growing Tech Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the Fourth Consecutive Year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of Artificial Intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening and fraud prevention, today announced it is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ for the fourth year in a row. Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

"I am extremely humbled and grateful for the quality and speed of execution by the Socure team. Our high-growth is a result of their continued innovation in AI against the persistently challenging identity and fraud attacks that we see across every single consumer-facing vertical," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "By attacking and reducing fraud losses, reducing operational spend on false positives to maximize approval rates, consolidating legacy tool spend and substantially cutting manual reviews, Socure is able to uniquely deliver both top and bottom line growth and efficiency for our customers. I continue to be more and more excited each day about the impact our team is making as we deliver the most accurate and inclusive risk and identity verification solutions in the world."

Earlier this year, Socure was also recognized in the Inc. 5000 List as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row.

Socure ID+ is the most accurate and inclusive identity verification platform in the industry and is making a meaningful impact on how consumers of all ages and demographics access services and benefits on the internet. Socure's ID+ platform is trusted by over 1,900 customers across industries and analyzes every facet of an individual's digital identity. It combines advanced machine learning, artificial intelligence, robust analytics, and unrivaled data coverage to accurately verify individual identities and weed out bad actors.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,900 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, the State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company, including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

