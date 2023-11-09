MIT Technology Review's flagship event, EmTech MIT, begins next week on the MIT campus

This year's event looks at technology, trends, and the new rules of business as AI, biotech, and climate change re-shape our world

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech MIT, MIT Technology Review's flagship event on emerging technology and global trends, opens next week in-person and online from November 14-15, 2023, promising two days of innovation and inspiration for industry leaders, researchers, and innovators.

As AI, biotech, and climate change continue to dominate the public consciousness and as more people look to understand what the future might look like, the questions and solutions discussed at EmTech MIT are more relevant than ever.

For more than 20 years, this event has brought together global innovators, researchers, and industry veterans to explore emerging technologies and developing trends that have the greatest potential to impact our lives and business. Curated by the MIT Technology Review editorial team and backed by the technology expertise of MIT, EmTech MIT speaks to this legacy and looks ahead to the real-world applications and commercial and social impact of the technologies and solutions explored onstage.

The event kicks off on Monday, November 13 with a welcome event for Full Access attendees and a special session featuring leading researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).

The two-day program then begins in earnest on Tuesday, November 14, exploring three forces of change – AI, biotech, and climate change – and their impact on our lives and businesses. Featured sessions include: "AI's Impact on Free Speech Online" with Halimah DeLaine Prado, General Cousel at Google; "Weighing in on New Weight Loss Drugs" with Caroline Apovian, Co-Director, Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women's Hospital; "Moving Beyond ChatGPT" with Mark Chen, Head of Frontiers Research at OpenAI; and "The Business of Battery Recycling" with MIT alumnus Cal Lankton, Chief Commerical Officer of Redwood Materials.

Attendees experience MIT Technology Review's journalism brought to life with thought-provoking interviews and Q&A sessions and unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry experts on the MIT campus. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities. For more detailed information: Agenda and Registration.

