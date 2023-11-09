JIGOO Introduces Mattress Vacuum T600, a Dust Mite Terminator with Pleasant Fragrance

The T600 leaves the bedding and mattress a delightful smell, all while efficiently eliminating hidden mites and germs.

BERLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JIGOO, a brand that has made its mark in the realm of anti-mite appliances, is proud to announce its latest release, the T600. Building on the strengths of its prior products – robust power, strong suction, vigorous patting, hot air dehumidifying, and efficient UV lights – T600 introduces a fresh innovation with its aromatic mite removal system and separate dual cup design, achieving a remarkable 99.99% eradication of dust mites and bacteria.

JIGOO T600 ANTI-MITE VACUUM CLEANER (PRNewswire)

For its initial launch and the upcoming Black Friday sale, this innovative model is being offered at a significantly discounted price, available on the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France sites of Amazon, Geekbuying, Geekmaxi.com, Geekmall.com, Geekbuying.pl, and jigoolife.com. Moreover, every single purchase is backed by a warranty of over a year, along with a hassle-free return and refund policy.

The T600 attains its remarkable 99.99% mite removal effectiveness through the following enhancements:

It harnesses JIGOO's exclusive aromatic mite removal technology, combined with plant-based aromatic bars. This cutting-edge technology breaks down the anti-mite fragrance into smaller molecules, facilitating deep penetration into bedding, pillows, mattresses, sofas, and more to expel mites while leaving fabrics filled with a delightful fragrance.

What also sets the T600 apart is its separate dual-cup design, which, unlike standard single-cup vacuum cleaners on the market, dramatically enhances filtration efficiency for users to minimize the cleaning time and is less prone to clogging and bacterial growth while the 0.5-liter dust cup eliminates frequent disposal.

With a 700W high-power motor and a suction force of 15kPa, it achieves 12,000 vibrations per minute, which effectively loosens dust and debris from the mattress, promptly sucked in through the wide 233.5mm mouth.

Through the combination of UV-C light, 340m /s ultrasonic waves, and a consistent 60°C heating, mites and bacteria are left with nowhere to escape, resulting in their rapid elimination.

About JIGOO

JIGOO is a brand dedicated to promoting a better living for all families with their smart and stylish home products. Their anti-mite and anti-dust appliances have elevated the quality of home living experiences for numerous households. For more information, feel free to contact support@jigoolife.com .

