isolved Named a Leader in NelsonHall's Digital Payroll Capabilities Evaluation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its most-successful HR Tech Conference, NAPEO Conference and annual customer and partner conference, Connect, isolved has announced its Leader positioning in an independent, third-party analyst evaluation for payroll. isolved has been named a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Payroll Services 2023 with Digital Payroll Capability. This recognition serves as further proof of isolved's commitment to both the customers it serves directly and the administrative service organizations (ASO), professional employer organizations (PEO) and payroll service providers (PSP) exclusively offering isolved People Cloud to their clients.

NelsonHall, a premier global analyst firm, identified numerous strengths in isolved's digital payroll offerings including:

Technology Innovation Commitment: The authors note isolved's strong vision, commitment and continuous investments in advancing its technology innovation.

SMB Expertise: With a large client base and expertise in the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) market, the evaluation highlights isolved's capabilities for this business segment.

Data-Driven Offerings: Empowering organizations to make informed decisions regarding salary, turnover, tenure and more, the evaluation details isolved's offerings to support data-driven payroll, benefits and HR practices.

In-House Expertise: NelsonHall notes that isolved maintains an in-house team of tax, legal, and compliance experts dedicated to providing U.S. clients with comprehensive support in navigating complex payroll and compliance challenges.

Cloud-Native HCM Technology Platform: The report further spotlights isolved People Cloud, built on a single database and code-line to streamline HR processes.

Robust Channel Network: The report highlights isolved's deep network of channel partners, facilitating platform adoption through reseller and referral arrangements with ASOs and PEOs.

"isolved is a Leader in the Digital Payroll Capability market segment for its ongoing innovation, advanced predictive analytics and responsive customer service," said Liz Rennie, NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services Research Director. "isolved brings to the market one of the leading analytics capabilities supporting target setting and alternatives guidance, and its customer services are becoming more digitally enabled through embedding into collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams."

As isolved experiences significant growth, the company is driving additional resources in research and development to expand the platform – specifically in artificial intelligence (AI) to support payroll professionals. At Connect, isolved's AI capabilities and near-term roadmap were on display embedding isolved Conversational Virtual Assistant (now on Teams) into People Cloud so employees and admins can ask questions – such as of payroll – in the flow of work. isolved Perfect Payroll™ was overviewed as well – spotting anomalies in payroll and showing prescriptive guidance to make payroll smarter and error-free.

"Our recent survey of over 1,100 full-time employees confirmed that the number-one human resources (HR) item that could cause an employee to resign, is a payroll mistake," said Celia Fleischaker, Chief Marketing Officer of isolved. "When companies don't get payroll right, little else matters to an employee. Running the perfect payroll is not a pipedream, it's reality. isolved's investments in digital-first payroll allow companies of all sizes to run error-free payroll, offer earned-wage access, understand salary trends, and move on to strategic initiatives that positively impact employee retention and recruiting and employer revenue."

Download the NEAT for Digital Payroll Capabilities 2023 evaluation, here.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's insight is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its analysis.

About isolved

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 6 million employees and 168,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud™, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers.

