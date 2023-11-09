BIC® EZ REACH® LIGHTERS INTRODUCES THE SEASON'S MOST LIT ACCESSORY: SNOOP DOGG AND MARTHA STEWART BEST BUDS BAGS

Form meets function with the lighter brand's cheeky collaboration

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC EZ Reach Lighters is bringing new meaning to functional fashion with the launch of the Best Buds Bags, a limited-edition collaboration with entertainment superstar Snoop Dogg and lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart. The exclusive two bag collection boasts the ultimate fashion statement by incorporating the BIC EZ Reach Lighter and its 1.45-inch extended wand into the design (it acts as the bag latch). This design helps keep fingers away from the flame and ensures that owners are always equipped to light hard-to-reach places, no matter, ahem, what they're lighting.

From extravagant lighter cases to unique jewelry that keeps your lighter dangling within reach, the lighter has entered the fashion world in creative new ways in 2023, becoming a chic fashion statement showcased by celebrities and fashionistas. The Best Buds Bags are the hottest new accessory to tap into this trend. Snoop's crossbody bag is tricked out with a purple silhouette pattern and Martha's metallic cylinder bag featuring a removable crossbody strap and short chain, offering an effortless day-to-night look. Even better, each bag has small internal pockets that are perfect for... storage. Both bag designs were inspired by Snoop and Martha's refreshed BIC EZ Reach Lighter designs slated to be released early next year.

"The Best Buds Bags give you a way to keep your BIC EZ Reach Lighter handy and safe from unwanted borrowing at all times—in a fun, stylish way that lights up your look. No matter where you are, your lighter is now right within reach," says Jeany Mui, Marketing Director, BIC Flame for Life. "The Best Buds bags are the best accessory for the best of friendships—like Snoop and Martha's."

The launch of the Best Buds Bags by BIC EZ Reach Lighters expands on BIC's 2023 "Most Borrowed" Ad campaign where, most recently, the brand lit up America and hosted a joint search party to find Snoop Dogg's missing BIC EZ Reach Lighter, presumably borrowed by music legend, Willie Nelson.

Consumers can exclusively head to BIC's website to purchase the BIC EZ Reach Lighter Best Buds Bags*, including a BIC EZ Reach Lighter, for $99 each while supplies last. All proceeds from Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's Best Buds Bags by BIC EZ Reach Lighters go to the Martha Stewart Centers for Living.

*Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart bag designs sold separately.

About BIC EZ Reach Lighters

The BIC EZ Reach lighter has a 1.45-inch extended wand for lighting hard to reach places while it helps to keep fingers away from the flame. The BIC EZ Reach Lighter launched in August 2020 with incredible success, outperforming comparable products in the marketplace and securing distribution at major retailers. BIC EZ Reach Lighters are currently available in six designs: Classic BIC colors, Camouflage, Home Decor, Favorites Designs, Martha Stewart designs, and Snoop Dogg designs. The lighters are available at major retailers in-store and online and on BIC.com.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

