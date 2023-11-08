Sitetracker Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker earned a coveted spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Ranked no. 495 on the Deloitte list, Sitetracker is the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software supporting digital equity and decarbonization worldwide.

As the preferred software platform for telecommunications and energy companies, Sitetracker will help infrastructure providers in 100 countries manage high-volume repeatable projects, sites, assets, financials, and field resources.

"Our company's growth is directly driven by the urgent need to accelerate the deployment of critical infrastructure around the world. From renewable energy infrastructure for electric vehicles, solar and wind power to fiber and 5G networks that will support next-gen connectivity. Sitetracker is partnering with the biggest asset owners, operators and service providers to aggressively close the digital divide and reach net-zero," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list further solidifies our position as the leader in deployment operations management and supports our continued expansion around the world. We're grateful for the recognition and for the hard work from our staff, partners and customers to roll-out these essential technologies."

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%. Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

