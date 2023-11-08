MOONBUG AND SPIN MASTER, PRESCHOOL INDUSTRY LEADERS FORGE ALLIANCE ACROSS LICENSING, CONTENT PRODUCTION AND MEDIA MANAGEMENT

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Moonbug Entertainment , a part of Candle Media, and Spin Master , a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced an innovative, strategic global alliance based on a shared vision of creating exceptional kids' content, products and experiences and making it accessible to audiences around the world. The agreement leverages the powerful capabilities of both companies and will maximize audience growth across a mix of product and content, encompassing licensing, content production and targeted media placement for some of Moonbug and Spin Master's most iconic brands.

Spin Master Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

This strategic alliance will focus on elevating the intellectual property (IP) of both companies, with Spin Master lending its global expertise in preschool product development and distribution as the global master toy licensee for two of Moonbug's IPs, Blippi and Little Angel.

Blippi inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun, whilst Little Angel captivates families around the world with its humor, upbeat songs, and familiar nursery rhymes. Spin Master toys and games for these popular preschool properties are expected to hit shelves in 2025.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spin Master, a company that shares Moonbug's values, especially the importance of giving children around the world the opportunity to laugh, learn and grow," said Ryan Gorman, VP of Consumer Products Franchise, Toys & Retail Development at Moonbug Entertainment. "Together, we will help kids interact with their favorite brands and characters in new and exciting ways across all aspects of our respective business capabilities in consumer products, content production and media management."

"We're excited to have the opportunity to infuse Spin Master's signature innovation into Moonbug's incredibly popular properties which have enthralled children on a global scale," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's Executive Vice President & Head of Global Toy Brands. "We'll leverage our deep experience in preschool play and incredible legacy of delivering onscreen moments and characters to playrooms in real life for the highly engaged fanbases of these two properties."

The alliance will also leverage Moonbug's capabilities in media and content production for key Spin Master properties. Spin Master will tap into Moonbug's expertise in driving successful channel growth by securing paid media on Moonbug's and selected channels across YouTube and CTV for select brands.

Additionally, Moonbug will create YouTube short-form, animated content for key Spin Master Entertainment properties, leveraging Moonbug's creative and production capabilities, and track record of engaging audiences. Content from the partnership is expected to launch throughout 2024 and publish weekly to YouTube, including Spin Master Entertainment's newest preschool series, Vida the Vet™.

"The way families enjoy entertainment today is ever evolving," said Dan'l Hewitt, Head of Global Partnerships at Moonbug Entertainment. "Brands and shows are used as a tool to bond, learn, entertain, play and so much more. With this new collaboration, we are redefining what a licensing relationship can look like to the benefits of both parties and their respective audiences. Together, we deliver families' favorite shows and amplify their experience whilst leveraging our mutual strengths and expertise."

"As children's content consumption habits continue to evolve, we are staying on the leading edge by partnering with Moonbug to meet kids where they are," said Jeremy Tucker, Spin Master's EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer. "Together we will further deepen engagement with our globally recognized brands, with an emphasis on the power of storytelling, to inspire imaginations and new play experiences for kids everywhere."

For more information on Moonbug Entertainment, please visit www.moonbug.com . For more information on Spin Master, please visit www.spinmaster.com .

About Moonbug Entertainment:

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Spin Master:

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

