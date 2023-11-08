Kindbody Ranked No. 30 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Leading National Fertility Clinic Network and Global Family-Building Benefits Provider

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced it was ranked No. 30 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, which recognizes the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies in North America. Kindbody grew nearly 6,000% during the period of 2019 to 2022 due to the growing demand for fertility and family-building care from employers and patients nationwide.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from Deloitte and be recognized alongside so many of the world's most innovative companies," said Scott Bruckner, Chief Financial Officer of Kindbody. "This recognition is a testament not only to our exponential growth, but also to the passion of our incredible team, the partnership of our clients, and how essential accessible and affordable fertility and family-building care is in our lives today and will be for years to come."

Kindbody's Chief Technology Officer Richard Forsythe added, "We are immensely honored to receive this prestigious award, which not only recognizes our team's dedication to innovation, but also affirms our commitment to investing time and talent into advancing technology to better serve our physicians and patients."

Since 2018, Kindbody has led the reproductive health industry as the only family-building benefits provider for employers that owns and operates fertility clinics, as well as its significant technology investments. Kindbody's proprietary technology is centered on its HIPAA-compliant electronic medical record (KindEMR) for increased standardization of care, offering online scheduling for virtual and in-person appointments and an intuitive patient portal. The KindEMR supports the full spectrum of reproductive health and family-building care including both female and male fertility, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption. Additionally, the KindEMR has the capability to integrate holistic care that is critical to successful fertility and family-building journeys such as nutrition and mental health support. Kindbody has built workflows into its KindEMR that are designed to support all paths to parenthood and personalized care plans for every fertility journey regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status. As the care provider, Kindbody gives patients the ability to securely message their doctor, chat with their embryologist, and access real time insights into assessments and blood test results any time of the day or night. The entire patient journey from consultation to postpartum care, mental health to nutrition support, and billing and benefit information, is organized in one place connecting the dots across the fertility care continuum.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary, and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is the latest in the string of growth, innovation, and workplace-related recognition Kindbody has garnered in 2023. This year, Kindbody was named to the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes America's Best Startup Employers, the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), The Top 50 Business Leaders of New York, and ranked no. 17 on LinkedIn's Top 50 Startups list.

Kindbody owns and operates 33 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact solutions@kindbody.com.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 132 leading employers, covering almost 2.7 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Linkedin .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

