Forum Launches Marketplace of Peer Support Groups for Life's Greatest Challenges

With a national network of experienced facilitators, Forum helps people find support groups for life transitions, health, relationships, career and more

Forum also announces a $5.3 million seed investment led by NextView Ventures

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum , a new marketplace for peer support groups that connects mission-driven facilitators with people seeking support for life's greatest challenges, today announced its formal launch with $5.3 million in funding. The seed round was led by NextView Ventures and included participation from MBX Capital, Cue Ball Capital, Sahil Bloom of SRB Ventures, Romeen Sheth, Shaan Puri and City Light Capital.

Forum co-founders, Dr. Rajiv Kumar (left) and Lee Pichette (right), are on a mission to help people tackle life’s greatest challenges through the power of peer support. (PRNewswire)

Forum is a purpose-built marketplace platform that harnesses the power of human connection through virtual peer support groups. The marketplace has a rapidly expanding list of groups that cover topics like grief, loneliness, chronic conditions, substance use recovery, caregiving, relationships, and career.

Each of Forum's support groups is led by an experienced facilitator. The company's platform equips facilitators with the tools they need to create, grow and manage their groups. As a result, more facilitators can pursue their passion for helping people and create a new income stream without the administrative burden that typically prevents them from launching their own peer support groups.

Forum was co-founded by CEO Rajiv Kumar, MD, and President Lee Pichette, bringing together Dr. Kumar's extensive experience in building and scaling group-based support models with Pichette's expertise in helping people grow businesses in the "passion economy" at scale.

Dr. Kumar was previously the founder and CEO of ShapeUp, a venture-backed digital health company built on group-based behavior change models that was acquired by Insight Partners and Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group. Pichette previously served as SVP of Strategy at talent optimization leader Predictive Index where he recruited and led a national network of thousands of independent consultants, empowering them to grow their businesses while doing fulfilling work.

"I've seen firsthand the power of peer support groups to help people navigate challenges in their lives while also building a sense of community. Our vision is to create a world where peer support is accessible and affordable for everyone," said Dr. Kumar. "Forum provides a unique digital space for people to connect, heal and thrive together – without having to leave the comfort of their home."

"There are so many people who are qualified and eager to facilitate peer support groups on topics they are passionate about," said Pichette. "By empowering these mission-driven facilitators to do their life's work on a greater scale, we're creating virtual peer support groups that can meet the diverse and specific needs of millions of individuals seeking support."

Driven by a shortage of available mental health resources combined with a growing loneliness epidemic, demand for peer support groups has never been greater. However, traditional support group models are insufficient due to geographic constraints and a lack of specificity. People often turn to large online communities for peer support, but these channels are typically anonymous, asynchronous, and unmoderated, resulting in a lack of trust and authentic human connection. Forum solves these issues by delivering highly-specific, live, video-based and facilitated group meetings where meaningful relationships can form over time.

"Forum is the industry's first marketplace that truly understands what consumers are looking for in peer support groups," said Lee Hower, co-founder and partner at NextView Ventures. "As demand for peer support skyrockets, we're thrilled to be partnering with a founding team that has a differentiated vision informed by its deep and unique experience."

"As a long-time teacher who started working as a grief companion, I wanted to explore new ways to reach people beyond meeting with them one-on-one," said Annie Adams, a Forum group facilitator who specializes in supporting mothers who have lost a child. "Forum gave me support to get my group off the ground, in addition to the freedom to design the experience I want for my members."

Facilitators interested in becoming a Forum partner go through a vetting process, where they are evaluated on their education, skills, and experience. All facilitators complete a formal onboarding and training program, and they receive longitudinal feedback and professional development opportunities.

Individuals interested in joining a peer support group can visit Forum's marketplace and search for a group that meets their requirements and availability.

About Forum

Forum is a marketplace that connects people with peer support groups to help them navigate life's biggest challenges. Founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs Rajiv Kumar, MD, and Lee Pichette, Forum's mission is to create a world where peer support is accessible and affordable for everyone. The company is headquartered in New York City and is backed by NextView Ventures, MBX Capital, Cue Ball Capital, Sahil Bloom, Shaan Puri, Romeen Sheth, and other investors. For more information, visit www.joinforum.com.

Forum - A Peer Support Group Marketplace for Life's Biggest Challenges (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forum