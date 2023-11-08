DOVE GETS FESTIVE WITH FIRST-EVER HOLIDAY SCENT COLLECTION, SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY

DOVE GETS FESTIVE WITH FIRST-EVER HOLIDAY SCENT COLLECTION, SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY

Dove, long known for its superior skincare formulas, invites you to unwrap the gift of deliciously nourished skin this holiday season with the introduction of three new limited-edition holiday scents

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Dove is launching its first ever holiday product range with the NEW Limited Edition Holiday Treats Collection – featuring all-new Body Wash, Body Scrub, Hand Wash and Beauty Bar scents – available exclusively at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationwide while supplies last.

Dove, long known for its superior skincare formulas, invites you to unwrap the gift of deliciously nourished skin this holiday season with the introduction of three new limited-edition holiday scents. (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the holiday treats you know and love, each of the collection's products are available in three irresistibly festive scents:

Peppermint Bark – inspired by fresh peppermint candy blended with rich, creamy chocolate.

Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie – inspired by sweet cinnamon spice, mixed with buttery pumpkin notes.

Sugar Cookie – inspired by the heartwarming vanilla nuttiness of freshly baked sugar cookies.

"Our products provide a highly sensorial experience, so pairing our cleansing products with some of the most desirable and emotive holiday scents made perfect sense to us," said Gaurav Raisinghani, Global Skin Cleansing Director for Dove. "Through strategic social listening, we were able to identify the classic scents consumers are most excited by during the holiday season and pair them with the care they know and expect from Dove for the ultimate holiday treat."

The Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Collection provides the same nourishing skincare formulas you know and love across the entire product range – all free from sulfate cleansers and parabens – as detailed below:

Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Body Wash is formulated with 24-hr Renewing MicroMoisture, which deposits millions of tiny droplets that fit into gaps and crevices of dry skin to help lock in moisture for a silky-smooth finish.

Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Beauty Bar is made with the brand's unique ¼ moisturizing cream that helps replenish nutrients lost during the cleansing process, allowing it to gently cleanse skin without stripping away moisture like ordinary soap can.

Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Body Scrub has a whipped, creamy texture that exfoliates and nourishes to reveal softer, smoother skin after every shower.

Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Hand Wash is formulated with Moisture Boost 5x Complex to provide lasting nourishment.

The New Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Collection is now available exclusively at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationwide.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

Improving the health of the planet;

Improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

Contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Media Contact: Carmen Spencer, Carmen.Spencer@edelman.com

Dove Launches #MyHairAMiModo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dove