WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT THE 2023 CFDA FASHION AWARDS PRESENTED BY AMAZON FASHION

WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT THE 2023 CFDA FASHION AWARDS PRESENTED BY AMAZON FASHION

Catherine Holstein of KHAITE Named American Womenswear Designer of the Year and Willy Chavarria Named American Menswear Designer of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) celebrated the winners and honorees of the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne welcomed honorees, nominees, and guests with opening remarks.

Anne Hathaway served as the evening's host. The Academy Award-winning actress also presented the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award with Narciso Rodriguez to Catherine Holstein of KHAITE, while J Balvin and Greg Lauren presented the American Menswear Designer of the Year award to Willy Chavarria.

Ayo Edebiri and Prabal Gurung announced Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row as the American Accessory Designer of the Year, while Charles Melton and Zac Posen presented the Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year award to Rachel Scott of Diotima.

Serena Williams was named Fashion Icon, presented by Kim Kardashian.

Demi Moore, introduced by the President of Amazon Fashion, Muge Erdirik Dogan, gave the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion to goop. Founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the award.

Vanessa Hudgens presented the Board of Directors' Tribute to Vera Wang for her impact on bridal.

Naomi Watts presented Alina Cho with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Maria Cornejo by Laura Linney.

The Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was presented to Domenico De Sole by Tom Ford.

Rosario Dawson presented Mara Hoffman with the Environmental Sustainability Award.

Greta Lee gave the International Award to Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and LOEWE.

Highlights included a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip-hop featuring a film by Hype Williams, made possible by New Era. Mary J. Blige introduced the film, starring Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, June Ambrose, Biz Markie, and Salt-N-Pepa, with music by Pharrell.

The evening also paid tribute to 50 years of the Battle of Versailles. Stephen Burrows, Bethann Hardison, and Pat Cleveland remembered the event that forever changed the course of American fashion.

The CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion took place on Monday, November 6th at the American Museum of Natural History.

Transportation for the CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion was provided by Genesis.

Armand de Brignac provided champagne for the evening.

DESIGNER NOMINEES:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Raul Lopez for LUAR, Tory Burch

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Mike Amiri for AMIRI, Willy Chavarria, Colm Dillane for KidSuper, Teddy von Ranson for TEDDY VONRANSON, Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York

American Accessory Designer of the Year: Ana Khouri, Brandon Blackwood, Stuart Vevers for Coach, Raul Lopez for LUAR, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year: Bach Mai, Connor McKnight, Rachel Scott for Diotima, Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell for Tanner Fletcher, and Carly Mark for Puppets And Puppets.

VIP Guests: Alton Mason, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Andrew Bolton, Anna Wintour, Ariana DeBose, Ashley Graham, Aurora James, Ayesha Curry, Camila Mendes, Chase Stokes, Chloe Sevigny, Christian Siriano, Coco Rocha, Cynthia Rowley, Dennis Basso, Diane von Furstenberg, Dove Cameron, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Chamberlain, Eva Chen, Hari Nef, J Balvin, Jane Krakowski, Jasmin Larian Hekmat, Jason Wu, Jenna Lyons, Jordyn Woods, Joseph Altuzarra, June Ambrose, Kim Petras, La La Anthony, Lakeith Stanfield, LaQuan Smith, Lil Yachty, Lily Aldridge, Lola Tung, Lori Harvey, Madelyn Cline, Martha Stewart, Molly Ringwald, Muge Erdirik Dogan, Nicky Rothschild, Nina Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, Quinta Brunson, Saweetie, Stacey Bendet Eisner, Stephanie Horton, Teyana Taylor, Thom Browne, Tommy Dorfman, Wes Gordon, Winnie Harlow

ABOUT THE 2023 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

Nominees, honorees, and winners were determined by the CFDA Awards Guild which is comprised of CFDA members, leading fashion journalists, stylists, and top retail executives.

MEDIA RESOURCES

House Photography: BFA: www.bfa.com

Links to download images:

MNR (Multimedia News Release): Broadcast quality videos, high-resolution photographs, and press release will be available the evening of November 6th.

Highlights of the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards: https://isebox.me/2452a

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: CFDA

Instagram: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

X (formerly Twitter): @CFDA, #CFDAawards

TikTok: @cfda

Youtube.com/CFDATV

About CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of 458 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, eyewear and accessory designers. Core pillars of focus include education, sustainability, supply chain, diversity, equity, and Inclusion. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar, is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule, and recently launched RUNWAY360. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

View original content:

SOURCE Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)