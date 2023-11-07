Ultra PRO Launches CardPreserver™ Protective Holders

Ground-breaking, patented construction provides easy to use 720-degree protection and archival safe storage for trading cards

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California-based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming and sports trading card accessories, is proud to unveil its latest ground-breaking innovation for trading card security and storage – CardPreserver™ protective holders. Measuring 3" wide by 4" tall, the CardPreserver is manufactured entirely out of polypropylene, which makes it ideal for archival safe, long-term storage of most standard-size trading cards up to 35-point thickness. But what makes it unique is that it combines the rigidness of a Toploader® card holder with the easy to use, soft loading nature of a card sleeve. Additionally, each CardPreserver protective holder includes a special resealable flap that keeps the enclosed card from falling out for 720-degree protection unlike anything on the current marketplace.

"CardPreservers really do provide a great, two-in-one value," said Ultra PRO Vice President of Brand Strategy Enrique Ruvalcaba. "Because of their acid-free construction, they are safe for long-term trading card protection and storage. And, they are also great for submitting cards to grading companies. With the CardPreserver, there's no longer a need to add a penny sleeve to a Toploader or semi rigid because your card is already fully protected on all sides."

The CardPreserver blends a semi-rigid back with a soft sleeve front into which collectors can easily insert single 2.5" wide by 3.5" tall trading cards up to 35-point thickness. They then peel off a protective exterior strip on the back that exposes an adhesive stripe onto which they marry the 1.5" outer flap for the ultimate in security. Once the card is tucked in, it can be stored safely for years to come with no deterioration to the card. What's more is that cards can be transported to grading companies inside a CardPreserver with no fear of bending and can then be easily received at their destination for authentication and grading purposes. Lastly, it's so easy to load and remove that it minimizes touch, thus reducing the risk of damage.

"There's nothing quite like it in the market," added Ruvalcaba. "A regular Toploader is a great product, but it is made out of PVC [polyvinyl chloride] which means you can't store your cards in those for long periods of time without fear of damage. With the CardPreserver, there's no such concern. It's the ultimate in convenience, security and appearance!"

The CardPreserver is safe to use for most sports and non-sports trading cards alike. A pack of 25 CardPreservers retails for $4.99 and will be available for purchase in Q1 2024 at your favorite local retail shop or by visiting cardpreserver.com or the "Card Displays & Storage" section at ultrapro.com .

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for their high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: ultrapro.com .

