Moore receives prestigious Silver Apple Award from the Marketing Club of New York

The award celebrates Moore's enduring success and achievement in data-driven marketing, brand engagement and giving back to the community.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, is proud to announce it has received a 2023 Silver Apple Award from the Marketing Club of New York. The awards are given annually to individuals and organizations that serve as an inspiration to the marketing field for their long-term accomplishments and the ways they give back to the industry and their communities.

Moore leadership accepted the 2023 MCNY Silver Apple Award, Jim Moore, Founder and Gretchen Littlefield, CEO.Photo Credit: MCNY (PRNewswire)

Since 1985, more than 250 individuals and organizations have been named a Silver Apple Awards Gala honoree. This year, seven individuals received the award, while Moore was the solo corporation to be honored.

Jim Moore, Moore's founder, and Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore, accepted the award during the 2023 MCNY Silver Apple Awards Gala held Thursday, November 2 at Hard Rock Cafe New York in Times Square.

During his acceptance remarks, Jim Moore attributed the success of the organization to having the most talented team in the industry, "I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the 5,000 men and women of Moore who take on the world's most pressing challenges like hunger, disease, animal cruelty, inequality, poverty and more. This recognition is a tribute to their ingenuity, teamwork and commitment to excellence. I also want to express gratitude to our clients for entrusting us to help them make a difference in this world."

In its 39th year, the Marketing Club of New York Silver Apple Awards honor the industry's most distinguished marketers who have made strides in their areas of expertise and contributing their time and talents to the industry. Recipients reflect the best that the marketing profession has to offer their clients and the industry.

"The Marketing Club of New York and its visionaries have been an integral part of my career. That's why this award is so special to me and my team at Moore," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "It validates the work we have done and gives us inspiration for the future, as we discover new ways to use data, AI and machine learning to revolutionize how mission-driven brands engage supporters on a more personal, meaningful level."

With a proven track record of success and commitment to innovation, Moore is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry. Using data as the connective tissue, the company's services span the entire marketing supply chain. For more information about the products and services offered by Moore, visit wearemoore.com.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation led company of 5,000 people that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide clients with strategy, creative, production, media, data, response management and analytic services. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories and was founded in 1926. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges' and universities' marketing programs.

