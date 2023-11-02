Verbal Beginnings Now Leveraging Autism Analytica to Improve Autism Assessment and Outcome Monitoring

Autism Analytica is a software company offering evidence-based assessments and advanced treatment monitoring products for clinics like Verbal Beginnings, which consistently adopt innovative, high-quality practices to better serve their neurodiverse clients

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism software company Autism Analytica announced that Verbal Beginnings, a provider of comprehensive autism services , has integrated the software into its standard clinical workflow. Verbal Beginnings has been utilizing the software to support and enhance workflows associated with treatment planning and progress monitoring of children with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Co-CEO and founder of Verbal Beginnings, Diane Wolf, said, "The use of Autism Analytica allows us to assess our clients so that the treatment planning reflects individualized care that takes their age, strengths and weaknesses and personal goals into consideration."

Nick Chappell, co-CEO and co-founder of Verbal Beginnings, said, "We appreciate that the assessment tools have been designed to be efficiently completed, yet the results help shape efficient and meaningful treatment paths."

"Our clinicians have been able to easily navigate the intuitive platform with minimal hands-on training," said Rebecca Womack, Vice President of Quality Assurance at Verbal Beginnings. "This has allowed us to keep the focus on conducting quality assessments that efficiently capture each client's individual strengths and unique characteristics."

The Verbal Beginnings team is among hundreds of professionals in the behavioral health field who have adopted Autism Analytica's tool, Virtual IPM. Used to administer ten evidence-based parent questionnaires, Virtual IPM allows for comprehensive treatment planning and monitoring functions, longitudinal treatment planning, outcome tracking, and quality metrics. Autism Analytica is also developing an eye-tracking-based objective treatment monitoring tool–the first in its class–that it plans to make available in late 2023.

"We are very excited and proud to be working with Verbal Beginnings, a company known for providing high-quality and innovative care to children with autism spectrum disorder," said CEO of Autism Analytica, Dr. Thomas Frazier. "I believe this partnership provides a model for the ABA community by demonstrating how the field can improve the efficiency and quality of practice using a purpose-built software that facilitates assessment-driven ABA treatment."

Professionals interested in requesting a demo with Autism Analytica and the Virtual PM tool can visit AutismAnalytica.com .

About Autism Analytica Autism Analytica is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quadrant Biosciences, a life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. With a focus on developing products that support effective evidence-based strategies for providers, Autism Analytica aims to improve the development and outcomes for those with neurodevelopmental conditions. Visit AutismAnalytica.com to learn more.

About Verbal Beginnings Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional comprehensive autism services to families across the MD, PA, DE, DC and NoVA region. Verbal Beginnings is owned and operated by two Board-Certified Behavior Analysts committed to quality assurance and data-driven results throughout the organization. Services include early intervention, feeding therapy, social skills development, in-home and center services, Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy, and more. www.VerbalBeginnings.com

