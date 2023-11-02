Vend Park Welcomes Tony Albanese as Head of Revenue

This strategic new hire will help continue growth on the heels of additional funding.

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vend Park, a leading innovator in Technology-Driven Parking Management, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tony Albanese as the new Head of Revenue. In his role, Tony will spearhead efforts to collaborate with owners and operators, offering cutting-edge parking technology solutions that eliminate manual processes and reduce maintenance costs traditionally associated with paper-based PARCS systems.

This significant hire comes on the heels of Vend Park's recent successful funding round, which raised the company's total funding to $9 million. The financing round garnered support from a combination of existing investors such as Crossbeam Venture Partners, Floating Point Advisors, and Alumni Ventures, and welcomed new contributors, including York Ventures and PagsGroup.

"Tony's wealth of knowledge in parking and commercial real estate will bring immediate value to Vend and our customer growth," said Mike Miele, CEO of Vend Park. "We're excited to add his expertise and leadership to our team as we continue to capture market demand for innovative technology solutions for commercial paid parking locations and grow our business."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Vend team at such a pivotal time for the organization," said Albanese. "Vend is truly unmatched when it comes to innovative technology and value delivery in this space."

About Vend Park:

As the pioneer in Technology-Driven Parking Management, Vend Park is helping commercial real estate owners put antiquated parking technology and manual operations in the past. Our automated parking management and payments solution digitizes the traditional operator model, using technology to streamline parking management operations, reduce costs, and drive increased revenue. With Vend, you'll delight your tenants and visitors with seamless digital parking reservations, contactless entry, and intelligent guidance, ensuring a top-notch parking experience. Automated access control and billing, real-time data insights, and 24/7 support allow your staff to focus on more valuable endeavors. Join the ranks of satisfied property owners who have witnessed substantial NOI gains with Vend Park. Schedule a personalized demo today and unlock the full potential of your parking assets.

About Tony Albanese:

Tony Albanese assumes leadership of Vend's revenue team, overseeing sales, partnerships, and go-to-market strategy. Boasting over two decades of experience in the parking, technology, and commercial real estate sectors, Tony brings extensive expertise and insights into Vend's target markets. Prior to joining Vend Park, Tony served as Chief Revenue Officer at ParkHub, guiding the company's growth and strategy from its inaugural customer in 2015 to a successful acquisition by LLR Partners in 2022. Earlier in his career, Tony led leasing, acquisition, and redevelopment teams for several prominent commercial real estate firms, including Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation in New York and Weitzman/Cencor in Dallas. His outstanding contributions earned him a spot on the Dallas Business Journal's prestigious "40 under 40" list when he was just 26 years old.

Vend Park is excited to have Tony Albanese join the team, and his wealth of experience is expected to drive further innovation and growth in the parking technology sector.

