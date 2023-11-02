GOYA FOODS SENDS FOOD TO THE PEOPLE OF ACAPULCO, MEXICO

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, through its Goya Gives global initiative and partnership with Global Empowerment Mission, is sending food to families in need in Acapulco, Mexico in response to Hurricane Otis.

"Our hearts are filled with compassion and our prayers are with all those who have been affected. Many people had little to no time to prepare for this devastatingly acute hurricane. In times of natural disasters, it is crucial to offer immediate assistance to those who are impacted. We are incredibly grateful for the exceptional effectiveness of Michael Capponi and Global Empowerment Mission's system, which enables us to swiftly respond and provide aid to those who are in greatest need," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Global Empowerment Mission, a humanitarian first-response 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides immediate assistance to regions affected by natural disasters, will receive the food at Goya's facility in Miami and will deliver the shipment directly to families in need in Acapulco.

"Our continued partnership with Goya has been incredible. For more than four years, they have steadfastly supported our missions both within the United States and around the world. We offer our sincerest thanks to Goya for their unwavering presence and unwavering aid," said Michael Capponi, Founder of Global Empowerment Mission.

Through Goya Gives, Goya is always at the forefront of natural disasters and humanitarian relief efforts, donating millions of pounds of food each year in the United States and worldwide. Most recently, Goya donated food to the people of Maui, California, East Palestine, Turkey, and Syria.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com.

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

