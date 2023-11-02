Brother Introduces Innovative 5-in-1 Color Inkjet Printer with Built-In Paper Cutting Technology, Bringing a New Level of Convenience, Versatility, and Sustainability to Home and Small Business Users

Brother Print & Cut 5-in-1 Color Inkjet Printer uses Brother Blade Sensor Technology, offering the ability to print, copy, scan, fax and automatically cut letter size paper in half in one simple step

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation introduced its newest inkjet printer model, the MFC-J1800DW Print & Cut All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, the brand's first printer to feature automatic paper cutting capabilities. Print & Cut utilizes innovative Brother Blade Sensor Technology (BST) designed to cut full letter pages in half with precision. For home, small business or crafting, the Print & Cut features full print, copy, scan and fax functionality with the added benefit of a paper cutter for cutting perfectly sized cards, invitations, restaurant menus, shipping labels and more.

"Consumers' needs are constantly evolving, and Brother is committed to producing devices that continue to offer the same reliable solutions we're known for, with the latest technology and innovative features," said Alejandra Bello, Product Marketing Manager at Brother International Corporation. "By adding a revolutionary built-in paper cutter to an all-in-one color inkjet printer, we're introducing customers to a new way of printing and cutting."

The Print & Cut is a versatile printing solution for consumers looking for a compact all-in-one printer to fit their daily needs, while offering unmatched efficiency and increased productivity for printing projects. Key features include:

5 -in-1 Color Inkjet Technology: The quality print, copy, scan and fax capabilities come complete with prints speeds of up to 17ppm BK, 16.5ppm CL1, automatic duplex printing, a 150-sheet paper tray capacity 2 and a 20-page capacity automatic document feeder. 2

Automatic Paper Cutter: The built-in paper cutter powered by Brother Blade Sensor Technology conveniently cuts down letter sized paper (8.5"x11") into half letter prints (8.5"x 5.5") allowing users to save time and limit waste.

A Variety of Connection Options: Brother Mobile App Connect 3 provides mobile access to printing, copy, scanning and cutting from almost anywhere. The app also includes access to the Brother Intelligent Page Gauge 4 , a way to track ink used and remaining. Print or scan from multiple Cloud services 5 , including Google Drive, Dropbox and Box. Local Connection options include built-in wireless 6 Wi-Fi Direct ® , or local connection to a single computer via USB.

Refresh EZ Print Subscription Ready: Produce the highest quality prints and keep the machine running at its best by using Brother Genuine Ink and Supplies. Enroll in the Refresh EZ Print Subscription service to pay per page and receive ink refills before running out shipped right to your doorstep.

The Brother Print & Cut ($199.99) is now available online and at select retailers nationwide. For further information, including detailed technical specifications, pricing, availability or to find a Brother Authorized partner or reseller, visit Brother-usa.com.

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

ISO print speed based on ISO/IEC 24734 (after first set of ISO test pages). For more details, visit brother-usa.com/printspeed. Maximum capacity based on using 20lb paper. Free app download and wireless connection required. Compatibility may vary by device and operating system. Page Gauge is an estimate for informational purposes only. For actual cartridge yield information refer to www.brother.com/pageyield Requires Internet connection and an account with desired service. Requires connection to a wireless network.

