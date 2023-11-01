Hardee's® welcomes back a fan-favorite menu item and launches a soon to be favorite

Welcome back Hardee's Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit, along with Hardee's New Candied Bacon this holiday season

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's heard hungry fans loud and clear. Back by popular demand, please welcome Hardee's Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit to the menu. Removed from the menu in 2002 with comeback moments over the years, a long-standing favorite, these buttery, cinnamon swirl biscuits with juicy, tart raisins are making an official return for the first time in 20 years and will be available now through January 2.

"The Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit is the perfect homecoming treat this holiday season."

To celebrate the return, a unique breakfast pop-up launch party was hosted in Birmingham, AL. Nationwide, Hardee's locations are running a welcome-back promotion. From November 1 through November 7, My Rewards Members will receive an exclusive in-app offer for one free Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit with minimum $10 purchase when they order through the Hardee's App.

"The Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit is the perfect homecoming treat this holiday season," said Jennifer Tate, Chief Marketing Officer at CKE Restaurants. "We recognize the long-standing legacy of these biscuits and are excited to carry on the tradition with generations of past fans and can't wait for new audiences to experience this comfort-food delicacy."

Hardee's is complementing the comeback with a sweet and savory new menu item. Candied Bacon will be making its Hardee's menu debut for a limited time beginning November 1, at participating locations. Perfect to pair with the Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit, Hardee's Candied Bacon is made in-house with Hardee's Applewood-smoked bacon, coated with caramelized brown sugar and a hint of black pepper.

Candied bacon can be enjoyed all day. For our breakfast lovers, Hardee's Made from Scratch™ Biscuit topped with Applewood-smoked candied bacon made in-house, American cheese and a freshly cracked fried egg makes for a tasty start to any day. The Candied Bacon Frisco Burger is also available, which is a 100% Angus beef patty charbroiled over an open flame, topped with four strips of crispy Candied Bacon, Swiss cheese and tomatoes served on toasted sourdough. Or enjoy a Candied Bacon Snack Pack, delicious sweet and savory bacon loaded into a portable pack for on-the-go snacking.

"This is an exciting time for Hardee's," said Chris Bode, President of Hardee's. "Bringing back the Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit due to popular demand is a great example of the community that surrounds Hardee's. We want our guests to know we heard them and are thankful for their continued dedication to Hardee's biscuit traditions. We hope Candied Bacon generates the same ravenous fan base as our guests enjoy its savory goodness."

