Frederick J. Crawford to Retire as President; Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated today announced that Frederick J. Crawford, President; Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated will retire effective September 30, 2024.

With nearly three decades of financial experience, Fred was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the business as well as leading several areas related to Aflac Incorporated's growth initiatives.

"I am grateful for Fred's dedication and contributions to Aflac over the last eight years and wish him well in his next chapter," said Daniel P. Amos, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO. "Aflac has an extraordinary leadership bench in Japan and the United States, and I look forward to working with Fred and Aflac's executive management team to ensure a smooth transition. I am confident the company will deliver on our promise to our policyholders while also driving shareholder value."

"I have enjoyed my time at Aflac and have been extremely fortunate to work alongside a respected and innovative team," Crawford said. "I know our teams will continue driving our strategy with the same level of energy and commitment. I look forward to spending more time with family and pursuing personal interests, and in the near term, to working with the executive leadership to ensure a smooth transition and provide support on organization alignment."

