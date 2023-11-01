ExpressVPN launches new features, expands service offerings to deliver more value to users

Users can now block ads, connect to eight devices simultaneously, have access to servers in 105 countries, and more

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN today announces that it has added several new features and expanded its existing service offerings. These include an ad blocker, an adult-site blocker, growth of its server network to 105 countries, an update to its multiple-device policy to eight simultaneous connections, and an auto-update feature.

"ExpressVPN's services help millions of users take control of their digital lives every day, so we constantly strive to deliver more value and a better experience to them. We are proud of the incredible lineup of new features and service improvements, which give our users more ways to protect themselves at no extra cost," said Samuel Bultez, head of product, ExpressVPN.

New features: Ad blocker, adult-site blocker, and auto-update

ExpressVPN is pleased to share the addition of an ad blocker that will prevent content identified as advertising from displaying during browsing, as well as an adult-site blocker to prevent access to explicit or unwanted content.

These new features can be used alongside Threat Manager , a tracker and malware blocker, that's already available on all of ExpressVPN's desktop, mobile, and router apps. Users can easily take control of their internet experience by enabling these advanced protection features via toggles in the ExpressVPN apps.

The new ad blocker and adult-site blocker are available from today, on ExpressVPN's apps for Android, iOS, and Windows. They will be available on Linux and Mac by the end of this year.

ExpressVPN also announced the launch of an auto-update feature on its desktop apps, so that its users always have the latest features and security enhancements. Auto-updates are particularly useful for users who are located in countries with internet restrictions and may not always have easy access to the ExpressVPN site to perform manual updates of their apps. With this new feature, the apps will automatically update when a new version is available, ensuring that all users can always stay digitally connected and protected.

Upgrades to existing features: 8 simultaneous connections and VPN server network in 105 countries

In response to user feedback, ExpressVPN today announced a significant expansion of its server network's geographic distribution. Users can now choose from servers in 105 countries around the world, and have access to an even more diverse range of IP addresses. The new server locations include Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guam, Honduras, Jamaica, Lebanon, Morocco, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago.

ExpressVPN also announced that users can now connect up to eight devices simultaneously with a single subscription, a significant upgrade from the five-device limit previously offered. Users who wish to connect unlimited devices—including smart home devices that aren't usually compatible with VPN software—can do so via ExpressVPN's award-winning Aircove router.

"We understand that the modern internet user has more connected devices and needs broader protection for their growing digital footprint. We can't wait for everyone to try out these new updates, and will continue to look for ways to improve our service to help meet our users' evolving online needs," Bultez added.

To learn more about these new features, visit the ExpressVPN blog .

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company's award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN's Keys password manager and Aircove router make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. ExpressVPN's products have been extensively vetted by third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, KPMG, and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN's industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com .

