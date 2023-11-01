BrainLit announces new partnership with the Sacramento Kings

The Kings are the first NBA team to use BrainLit's performance enhancing Biocentric Lighting technology.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainLit, the creator of Biocentric lighting, announced a new partnership with the Sacramento Kings to install BrainLit's Biocentric lighting technology throughout the team's locker room and practice facility.

With a passion for scientific rigor, BrainLit has developed Biocentric lighting to replicate the "perfect light day," every day, in any indoor environment, to boost performance, promote recovery, mitigate jet lag, and strengthen natural sleep cycles – the preeminent pillar of health.

Biocentric lighting has been proven to improve human performance within a short duration of exposure. For example, BrainLit user data shows a 15% improvement in deep sleep, a 9% jump in general readiness, and an average 12% increase in cognitive performance.

"The Sacramento Kings' implementation of BrainLit's Biocentric light not only advances game performance and lighting quality but also underscores our commitment to elevating the player, coach and staff experience, all through the application of state-of-the-art circadian lighting technology." Alex Rodrigo, Senior Vice President, Sacramento Kings & General Manager, Golden 1 Center.

"BrainLit is proud to add the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center to our growing list of professional teams benefiting from the performance-enhancing properties of Biocentric lighting," said Kyle Harris, CEO of BrainLit, North America. "The Kings, always an innovative organization, were quick to understand the power of Biocentric lighting to deliver better focus, greater energy, faster recovery, jet lag mitigation and deeper sleep for their players, coaches, and staff.

About BrainLit

BrainLit is addressing the chronic light deficit most people are operating within modern day life by designing and delivering Biocentric lighting environments across facilities in athletics, healthcare, education, hospitality, office, retail, and others. Today, more than 35,000 people live, work, learn, perform, or recover in Biocentric lighting environments, including world-class organizations such as the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, the New York Institute of Technology, EY, Sony, and the Alliance of European Hockey Clubs.

BrainLit has mastered the science of simulating the important aspects of daylight indoors for the health and wellbeing of people. The company was founded by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology in 2012. To date, BrainLit has established Biocentric lighting environments for customers with tens of thousands of employees all over the world. www.BrainLit.com.

