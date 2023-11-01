BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day is Back Like Never Before

CELEBRATING THE FIFTH ANNUAL BOTOX® COSMETIC DAY, NEW AND LOYAL ALLĒ MEMBERS BENEFIT FROM MORE EXCITING OFFERS

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is celebrating the fifth annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day on Wednesday, November 15. To commemorate this milestone, the brand is expanding its offerings like never before. New and loyal members of Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics loyalty program, have the opportunity to buy, earn, and win with this year's BOTOX® Cosmetic Day offers. To learn more and join Allē, visit alle.com/botoxcosmeticday.

"Last year, BOTOX® Cosmetic Day prompted over half a million BOTOX® Cosmetic treatments1 and this year we're expecting even more," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President, Allergan Data Labs. "Every year our team looks forward to celebrating our customers and patients who have helped make BOTOX® Cosmetic the iconic brand it is. This event is an important way that we commemorate the brand and an innovation that launched the aesthetics market."

Celebrate BOTOX® Cosmetic Day during the entire month of November with these exclusive offers for Allē Members:

BUY-One-Get-One (BOGO) Free Gift Card : On Wednesday, November 15 , starting at 9 am Pacific Time and while supplies last, Allē Members who buy a $50 gift card will get a $50 gift card for free, to use for themselves or to gift to others for a discount on future treatments with participating Allē providers.*

EARN Double Points All Month Long: Allē Members can earn double points on BOTOX ® Cosmetic treatments throughout the entire month of November, which doubles the amount of time to earn compared to previous years.*

WIN $25,000 : For the first time, five people will win $25,000 when treated with BOTOX® Cosmetic during the month of November.†

Additionally, the brand is generating further excitement around this holiday through new partnerships. This year, BOTOX® Cosmetic is teaming up with leading augmented reality (AR) platform Snapchat to create an immersive, gamified AR Lens that teaches Snapchatters about the product. Through the AR Lens, available from November 7 to November 14, Snapchatters can play a game that encourages them to make facial expressions associated with the BOTOX® Cosmetic indication areas. For Snapchat, this AR Lens marks the first-ever execution where a large medical aesthetics brand has been able to leverage an interactive AR experience that educates consumers about a product's FDA approved use. Historically, Snapchat AR Lenses have supported disease state awareness or included the brand's name, but not its specific use. BOTOX® Cosmetic and Snapchat's collaboration is a great example of the innovation that is possible within the pharmaceutical marketing space by leveraging advanced technologies like AR to drive awareness and educate consumers.

"I choose BOTOX® Cosmetic for myself and my patients because I am confident about the results I receive with the product," said Caroline Robinson, MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "Beyond that, the support that the brand provides my patients and me through education and celebrations like BOTOX® Cosmetic Day are unsurpassed. It's hard to believe the first BOTOX® Cosmetic Day was five years ago. Every year, my patients, staff, and I look forward to celebrating this holiday together. This year, we are excited to be able to celebrate for the full month of November."

BOTOX® Cosmetic is the number one selling product of its kind.3 It is the first and only neurotoxin FDA-approved to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and glabellar lines in adults.2,4-8 BOTOX® Cosmetic is the most awarded aesthetic neurotoxin in the US.9‡

Recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is held annually on the third Wednesday in November.

*Terms and conditions apply.

†NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to Allē Members in 50 U.S./D.C.; 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited. Registration starts 11/1/23; ends 11/22/23. See full Official Rules for all details and how to enter without purchase at https://alle.com/sweeps/botoxcosmeticdaysweeps-official-rules.

‡Based on a survey of 12 consumer lifestyle publications, 2014-2022.9

BOTOX® COSMETIC IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

References

