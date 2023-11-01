Allegion and Quext Collaborate to Enhance Renter Experience and Improve NOI for Multifamily Owners and Operators

The companies will debut integrated seamless access experiences and hands-on demos together at OPTECH

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security products and solutions, and Quext, a smart technology and services company for the multifamily industry, today announced a planned alliance to improve multifamily resident experience while providing owners and operators an opportunity for differentiation and operational efficiencies. The multifamily technology and access control leaders will debut the integration at OPTECH, Nov. 1-3, offering multifamily housing professionals from around the world a first look at the solution with demos and simulated experiences.

Allegion (PRNewsfoto/Allegion US) (PRNewswire)

Allegion brands Schlage and Zentra offer unparalleled security and access solutions, designed with operators, residents and multifamily integrators in mind. When paired with Quext IoT's industry-leading smart and intuitive technology, multifamily operators can take advantage of an all-in-one solution, best-in-class hardware and an additional layer of seamless security under a single contract, making it easier for property owners and operators to bring the industry's best innovations to their properties and residents.

"We're thrilled to announce our strategic alliance with Quext, a true pioneer in the multifamily industry," said Robert Gaulden, Allegion director of multifamily access. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to revolutionize the rental experience for both residents and property owners, alike. By combining our expertise in cutting-edge security solutions with Quext's unwavering dedication to operational excellence, we are poised to deliver unparalleled levels of convenience, safety and efficiency to the multifamily landscape."

Quext IoT's patented solution has proven to be an innovative approach to smart apartment technology in many ways. Invented and developed by multifamily owners and operators, its design requires significantly less hardware and capital investment to implement and maintain. As operators themselves, Quext designed its solution with a focus on operational efficiencies, addressing real pain points like reducing onsite hardware, improving lock battery life and remote lock credentialing to minimize maintenance calls and disruption. And, due to its unique network design, Quext IoT is an ideal solution for both existing property retrofits and new construction of all classes.

At booth #705, Quext will be joined by Schlage and Zentra to offer insight into the collaboration, integrated solutions and hands-on demos. Attendees will get to see firsthand what residents experience when using Quext Pass' seamless access permissions throughout a multifamily campus building. The demos will highlight the integration between a range of multifamily hardware applications, smart technology and software, as well as how it comes to life in the Quext IoT platform on the backend.

"At the core of this relationship lies a shared vision to empower renters with state-of-the-art security features that seamlessly integrate into their daily lives while unlocking a new era of operational efficiencies for property owners and operators," said Tom Bres, CEO at Quext. "Through our joint efforts, we will deepen software and hardware integrations, and introduce a comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions that will elevate the daily living experience for residents, while also streamlining significant aspects of property management for operators. This synergy will undoubtedly drive cost savings, improve resource allocation and ultimately enhance the overall performance of multifamily properties."

Together, Allegion, Quext, Schlage and Zentra are poised to reshape the multifamily landscape, setting a new benchmark for security, convenience and operational excellence, enabling property owners and managers to focus on providing exceptional and secure living environments for their residents.

Learn more here and follow Allegion US on LinkedIn and Quext on LinkedIn to stay up to date with unique meet and greet opportunities at OPTECH.

About Allegion™

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About Quext

Quext is a smart technology and services company pioneering exciting innovations that make smarter decisions brilliantly simple. Created by industry experts, Quext reimagined apartment technology with products that work seamlessly together delivering the easiest-to-learn, most intuitive, all-in-one, cloud-based apartment community nerve center ever offered. Core platform innovations include internet of things, digital human customer support, broadband internet, and fintech solutions. Quext is a people-centric firm founded by Madera Residential, an industry leader in multifamily housing investment and property management. Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, the company was recognized as a winner of the Fierce Wireless IoT Challenge 2020 and 2023 LPWAN Excellence Award from IoT Evolution. To learn more, visit onequext.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/onequext.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegion US