Yum China Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total Revenues grew 9%, or 15% in constant currency; System Sales grew 15% in constant currency;

Operating Profit grew 2% to $323 million, or 9% in constant currency, Adjusted Operating Profit of $327 million reached a record;

Record year-to-date store openings of 1,155 net new adds, on track for full-year net new store target

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased 9% year over year to $2.91 billion from $2.68 billion (a 15% increase in constant currency).

Total system sales increased 15% year over year, with increases of 15% at KFC and 13% at Pizza Hut in constant currency. Growth was mainly attributable to new unit contribution, same-store sales and lapping of temporary closures in the prior year.

Same-store sales increased 4% year over year, with increases of 4% at KFC and 2% at Pizza Hut in constant currency.

Opened 500 net new stores during the quarter; total store count reached 14,102, as of September 30, 2023 .

Operating Profit increased 2% year over year to $323 million from $316 million (a 9% increase in constant currency), primarily driven by sales leveraging.

Adjusted Operating Profit increased 3% year over year to $327 million from $318 million (a 10% increase in constant currency).

Restaurant margin was 17.0%, compared with 18.8% in the prior year period, mainly due to lapping of austerity measures and temporary relief in the prior year.

Effective tax rate was 27.5%.

Net Income increased 18% to $244 million from $206 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit and higher interest income.

Adjusted Net Income increased 19% to $248 million from $208 million in the prior year period (a 27% increase in constant currency). Adjusted Net Income includes the net losses of $3 million and $12 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, from the mark-to-market equity investment in Meituan. Excluding such losses, Adjusted Net Income increased 14% year over year (a 21% increase in constant currency).

Diluted EPS increased 18% to $0.58 from $0.49 in the prior year period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 20% to $0.59 from $0.49 in the prior year period (a 29% increase in constant currency). Excluding the net losses from the mark-to-market equity investments in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, as aforementioned, Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 15% year over year (a 21% increase in constant currency).

Key Financial Results



Third Quarter 2023



Year to Date Ended 9/30/2023



% Change



% Change



System

Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit



System

Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit

Yum China +15

+4

+14

+2



+20

+8

+14

+69

KFC +15

+4

+14

+4



+21

+9

+14

+54

Pizza Hut +13

+2

+14

(5)



+19

+7

+14

+52







Third Quarter





Year to Date Ended 9/30 (in US$ million, except









% Change













% Change per share data and percentages)

2023



2022 Reported

Ex F/X





2023



2022 Reported

Ex F/X Operating Profit $ 323

$ 316 +2

+9



$ 996

$ 588 +69

+79 Adjusted Operating Profit(1) $ 327

$ 318 +3

+10



$ 1,005

$ 593 +69

+79 Net Income $ 244

$ 206 +18

+26



$ 730

$ 389 +88

+98 Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 248

$ 208 +19

+27



$ 739

$ 394 +88

+98 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59

$ 0.49 +20

+27



$ 1.75

$ 0.92 +90

+101 Adjusted Basic Earnings

Per Common Share(1) $ 0.60

$ 0.49 +22

+27



$ 1.77

$ 0.93 +90

+101 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.58

$ 0.49 +18

+27



$ 1.73

$ 0.92 +88

+99 Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share(1) $ 0.59

$ 0.49 +20

+29



$ 1.75

$ 0.93 +88

+99

1 See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed.

CEO and CFO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We delivered a record third quarter in total revenues, adjusted operating profit and net new store openings. System sales grew 15% and adjusted operating profit excluding temporary reliefs grew 21% in constant currency. For the first nine months of the year, operating profit and adjusted operating profit also set new records, reaching around $1 billion. Our robust supply chain, industry-leading digital ecosystem and strong innovation capabilities have enabled us to stay agile in evolving market conditions. We continued to enrich our core menu offerings and launch targeted, engaging campaigns to drive incremental traffic. Beef burger and whole chicken categories combined make up more than 6% of KFC's sales mix, exceeding that of the Original Recipe Chicken. KFC's collaboration with Honkai: Star Rail, a popular e-game, broadened our customer reach and grew our membership base. Furthermore, we are expanding our price range to appeal to a broader customer base, tapping into underserved consumers. At Pizza Hut, we continue to expand pizza selections priced below RMB 50, to capture this very significant segment of the overall pizza market. At KFC, our offers range from premium products such as Ultra Cheese 2.0 Beef Burger to RMB 19.9 3-item value combos to address diverse customer preferences."

"We accelerated new store openings in the quarter, adding 500 net new stores. With 1,155 net new stores in the first three quarters of this year, we are on track to meet our updated full-year target of 1,400 to 1,600. Importantly, our new store payback periods and unit economics remain healthy. At our Investor Day in September, we shared our views on the vast, untapped potential that China continues to offer, even with moderate economic growth. With our "RGM 2.0" strategy, we are focusing on growth while reinforcing resilience and widening our strategic moats. We have set a clear roadmap and growth targets for 2024 to 2026. These include 20,000 stores by 2026 and a return of $3 billion to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases during the same three-year period. We are confident in our capabilities to capture growth opportunities," Wat concluded.

Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "In the third quarter, we achieved robust results despite macroeconomic headwinds. Same-store sales growth was solid on a year-over-year basis, and maintained at approximately 90% of the 2019 level in the quarter. But we observed softening consumer demand emerged in late September through October. Looking ahead, the fourth quarter is a seasonally small quarter in terms of sales and profits; hence small fluctuations in sales could have a more pronounced impact on our margins. It is important to highlight that during the fourth quarter last year, we received temporary relief of $26 million, which is not expected to repeat this year. Last year, we also experienced staffing shortages due to widespread COVID infections. This year, we are returning to more normalized operations and staffing levels at our restaurants. The post-pandemic economic recovery is shaping up to be a "wave-like" and "non-linear" process. So, we will continue to stay agile and take actions to drive sales and cost-efficiency in these evolving market conditions. However, the overall trend towards recovery is evident this year, and many of our performance metrics are setting new records. We remain excited about the significant opportunities China presents and confident in delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to our shareholders. We are proud to report that we returned $211 million to shareholders in the third quarter, through cash dividends and share repurchases, and are on track to return $600 to 800 million for the full year."

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares of Yum China common stock for $157 million at an average price of $54.91 per share. As of September 30, 2023 , approximately $870 million remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on December 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2023 .

Digital and Delivery

KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs exceeded 460 million members combined, as of quarter-end. Member sales accounted for approximately 65% of system sales in the third quarter of 2023.

Delivery contributed approximately 35% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3% compared with the prior year period.

Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 89% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the third quarter of 2023.

KFC and Pizza Hut Total

Third Quarter



Year to Date Ended 9/30





2023

2022



2023

2022

Member count (as of period-end)

460 million+

400 million+



460 million+

400 million+

Member sales as % of system sales

~65%

~62%



~65%

~62%

Delivery as % of Company sales

~35%

~38%



~36%

~37%

Digital orders as % of Company sales

~89%

~91%



~89%

~89%



New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade

The Company opened 500 net new stores in the third quarter of 2023, mainly driven by development of the KFC and Pizza Hut brands.

The Company remodeled 194 stores in the third quarter of 2023.





Net New Units



Restaurant Count





Third Quarter

Year to Date



As of September 30





2023

Ended 9/30/2023



2023

2022

Yum China

500

1,155



14,102

12,409

KFC

355

823



9,917

8,675

Pizza Hut

130

299



3,202

2,806

Others(2)

15

33



983

928



2 Others include Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, and for 2022, COFFii & JOY.

Restaurant Margin

Restaurant margin was 17.0% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with 18.8% in the prior year period, driven primarily by lapping of the austerity measures and temporary relief in the prior year, higher promotion costs and wage inflation, partially offset by sales leveraging and favorable commodity prices.



Third Quarter



Year to Date Ended 9/30





2023

2022

ppts change



2023

2022

ppts change

Yum China

17.0 %

18.8 %

(1.8)



17.9 %

15.1 %

+2.8

KFC

18.6 %

20.6 %

(2.0)



19.4 %

16.6 %

+2.8

Pizza Hut

12.7 %

13.4 %

(0.7)



13.1 %

11.1 %

+2.0



2023 Outlook

The Company's fiscal year 2023 targets were updated at Investor Day on September 14, 2023:

To open approximately 1,400 to 1,600 net new stores, an increase of 300 stores from the previous target.

To make capital expenditures in the range of approximately $700 million to $900 million , unchanged from the previous target.

Company Updates

To reach total count of 20,000 stores by 2026.



To achieve high-single-to-double-digit CAGR for system sales and operating profit, and double-digit EPS CAGR from 2024 to 2026, compared to base year 2023 and in constant currency.



To return approximately $3 billion to shareholders through quarterly dividends and share repurchases from 2024 to 2026.

On September 27, 2023 , the Company was named to Fortune's 2023 Change the World list, an annual list that recognizes a select group of companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. Yum China was one of 59 companies worldwide – and the only restaurant company – selected for the recognition.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release. In addition, for the non-GAAP measures of Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin, see "Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit" under "Segment Results" within this release.

Other Information

In this release, the Company has also disclosed the change in adjusted operating profit excluding temporary relief. This temporary relief was provided by landlords and government agencies, and consisted of $1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $30 million in the third quarter of 2022. The temporary relief received primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is not expected to recur. The Company believes this information is useful to investors because it facilitates greater comparability between periods.

Conference Call

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, November 1, 2023).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bpvn2yvj .

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10033304-ahyd6f.html

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends until Wednesday, November 8, 2023 and may be accessed by phone using the following numbers:

U.S.: 1 855 883 1031 Mainland China: 400 1209 216 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 U.K.: 0800 031 4295



Replay access code: 10033304

Additionally, this earnings release, the accompanying slides, as well as the live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com .

For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com . Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including under "2023 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investment, dividend and share repurchase plans, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, pace of recovery of Yum China's business, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 14,000 restaurants under six brands across 1,900 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change



9/30/2023



9/30/2022



B/(W)

9/30/2023



9/30/2022



B/(W) Revenues







































Company sales

$ 2,759



$ 2,561





8





$ 8,048



$ 7,135





13



Franchise fees and income



23





22





7







69





65





8



Revenues from transactions with franchisees



100





80





25







282





219





29



Other revenues



32





22





41







86





62





39



Total revenues



2,914





2,685





9







8,485





7,481





13



Costs and Expenses, Net







































Company restaurants







































Food and paper



858





787





(9)







2,466





2,206





(12)



Payroll and employee benefits



699





603





(16)







2,047





1,819





(12)



Occupancy and other operating expenses



732





691





(6)







2,098





2,034





(3)



Company restaurant expenses



2,289





2,081





(10)







6,611





6,059





(9)



General and administrative expenses



169





157





(8)







485





449





(8)



Franchise expenses



9





9





2







28





27





—



Expenses for transactions with franchisees



95





76





(24)







270





212





(28)



Other operating costs and expenses



29





18





(62)







77





53





(45)



Closures and impairment expenses, net



—





4



NM







17





20





15



Other expenses, net



—





24





100







1





73





98



Total costs and expenses, net



2,591





2,369





(9)







7,489





6,893





(9)



Operating Profit



323





316





2







996





588





69



Interest income, net



46





25





86







124





51





145



Investment loss



(4)





(15)





75







(32)





(32)





(1)



Income Before Income Taxes and

Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from

Equity Method Investments



365





326





12







1,088





607





79



Income tax provision



(100)





(97)





(3)







(296)





(183)





(62)



Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments



2





(2)



NM







2





(4)



NM



Net income – including noncontrolling interests



267





227





18







794





420





89



Net income – noncontrolling interests



23





21





(14)







64





31





(110)



Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 244



$ 206





18





$ 730



$ 389





88



Effective tax rate



27.5 %



29.9 %



2.4

ppts.



27.2 %



30.1 %



2.9

ppts.









































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.59



$ 0.49











$ 1.75



$ 0.92









Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)



416





420













417





422



















































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.58



$ 0.49











$ 1.73



$ 0.92









Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)



420





424













421





426



















































Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %











100.0 %



100.0 %







Food and paper



31.1





30.7





(0.4)

ppts.



30.6





30.9





0.3

ppts. Payroll and employee benefits



25.3





23.5





(1.8)

ppts.



25.4





25.5





0.1

ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses



26.6





27.0





0.4

ppts.



26.1





28.5





2.4

ppts. Restaurant margin



17.0 %



18.8 %



(1.8)

ppts.



17.9 %



15.1 %



2.8

ppts. Operating margin



11.7 %



12.3 %



(0.6)

ppts.



12.4 %



8.2 %



4.2

ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change



9/30/2023



9/30/2022



B/(W)

9/30/2023



9/30/2022



B/(W) Revenues







































Company sales

$ 2,154



$ 1,992





8





$ 6,274



$ 5,554





13



Franchise fees and income



16





15





6







48





44





9



Revenues from transactions with franchisees



12





9





40







33





24





38



Other revenues



4





1





152







13





6





114



Total revenues



2,186





2,017





8







6,368





5,628





13



Costs and Expenses, Net







































Company restaurants







































Food and paper



666





607





(10)







1,914





1,712





(12)



Payroll and employee benefits



528





449





(18)







1,538





1,363





(13)



Occupancy and other operating expenses



560





526





(6)







1,603





1,557





(3)



Company restaurant expenses



1,754





1,582





(11)







5,055





4,632





(9)



General and administrative expenses



68





63





(10)







203





191





(7)



Franchise expenses



8





8





2







24





23





—



Expenses for transactions with franchisees



11





8





(35)







29





22





(33)



Other operating costs and expenses



3





1





(201)







11





4





(159)



Closures and impairment expenses, net



—





3





99







9





11





18



Other expenses, net



—





24





100







2





75





97



Total costs and expenses, net



1,844





1,689





(9)







5,333





4,958





(8)



Operating Profit

$ 342



$ 328





4





$ 1,035



$ 670





54



Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %











100.0 %



100.0 %







Food and paper



30.9





30.5





(0.4)

ppts.



30.5





30.8





0.3

ppts. Payroll and employee benefits



24.5





22.5





(2.0)

ppts.



24.5





24.5





—

ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses



26.0





26.4





0.4

ppts.



25.6





28.1





2.5

ppts. Restaurant margin



18.6 %



20.6 %



(2.0)

ppts.



19.4 %



16.6 %



2.8

ppts. Operating margin



15.8 %



16.5 %



(0.7)

ppts.



16.5 %



12.1 %



4.4

ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended



% Change

Year to Date Ended



% Change



9/30/2023



9/30/2022



B/(W)

9/30/2023



9/30/2022



B/(W) Revenues







































Company sales

$ 591



$ 556





6





$ 1,728



$ 1,541





12



Franchise fees and income



2





2





15







6





6





5



Revenues from transactions with franchisees



1





1





11







3





3





11



Other revenues



5





2





126







13





6





132



Total revenues



599





561





7







1,750





1,556





13



Costs and Expenses, Net







































Company restaurants







































Food and paper



187





176





(7)







537





481





(12)



Payroll and employee benefits



167





149





(11)







496





437





(13)



Occupancy and other operating expenses



162





156





(4)







469





452





(4)



Company restaurant expenses



516





481





(7)







1,502





1,370





(10)



General and administrative expenses



30





27





(13)







89





84





(6)



Franchise expenses



1





1





(13)







3





3





(7)



Expenses for transactions with franchisees



1





1





(12)







3





3





(11)



Other operating costs and expenses



4





2





(127)







11





5





(129)



Closures and impairment expenses, net



—





—





19







5





1



NM



Total costs and expenses, net



552





512





(8)







1,613





1,466





(10)



Operating Profit

$ 47



$ 49





(5)





$ 137



$ 90





52



Company sales



100.0 %



100.0 %











100.0 %



100.0 %







Food and paper



31.7





31.6





(0.1)

ppts.



31.1





31.2





0.1

ppts. Payroll and employee benefits



28.1





26.9





(1.2)

ppts.



28.7





28.4





(0.3)

ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses



27.5





28.1





0.6

ppts.



27.1





29.3





2.2

ppts. Restaurant margin



12.7 %



13.4 %



(0.7)

ppts.



13.1 %



11.1 %



2.0

ppts. Operating margin



7.9 %



8.8 %



(0.9)

ppts.



7.9 %



5.9 %



2.0

ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)





9/30/2023



12/31/2022





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,131



$ 1,130

Short-term investments



2,001





2,022

Accounts receivable, net



62





64

Inventories, net



419





417

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



310





307

Total Current Assets



3,923





3,940

Property, plant and equipment, net



2,117





2,118

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,083





2,219

Goodwill



1,879





1,988

Intangible assets, net



147





159

Long-term bank deposits and notes



1,237





680

Equity investments



319





361

Deferred income tax assets



106





113

Other assets



259





248

Total Assets



12,070





11,826















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and other current liabilities



2,129





2,096

Short-term borrowings



210





2

Income taxes payable



133





68

Total Current Liabilities



2,472





2,166

Non-current operating lease liabilities



1,787





1,906

Non-current finance lease liabilities



41





42

Deferred income tax liabilities



364





390

Other liabilities



147





162

Total Liabilities



4,811





4,666















Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest



13





12















Equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized;

415 million shares and 419 million shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.



4





4

Additional paid-in capital



4,382





4,390

Retained earnings



2,526





2,191

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(341)





(103)

Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



6,571





6,482

Noncontrolling interests



675





666

Total Equity



7,246





7,148

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 12,070



$ 11,826

















Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Year to Date Ended



9/30/2023

9/30/2022 Cash Flows – Operating Activities















Net income – including noncontrolling interests

$ 794





$ 420



Depreciation and amortization



339







467



Non-cash operating lease cost



301







333



Closures and impairment expenses



17







20



Investment loss



32







32



Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



(2)







4



Distributions of income received from equity method investments



8







7



Deferred income taxes



(6)







(7)



Share-based compensation expense



46







31



Changes in accounts receivable



(2)







(6)



Changes in inventories



(25)







71



Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and VAT assets



(10)







216



Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



112







(19)



Changes in income taxes payable



71







70



Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(295)







(299)



Other, net



(46)







(11)



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



1,334







1,329



Cash Flows – Investing Activities















Capital spending



(499)







(509)



Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



(3,287)







(4,290)



Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



2,730







4,226



Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



—







(23)



Other, net



4







3



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(1,052)







(593)



Cash Flows – Financing Activities















Proceeds from short-term borrowings



212







—



Repurchase of shares of common stock



(280)







(411)



Cash dividends paid on common stock



(162)







(152)



Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(37)







(29)



Contributions from noncontrolling interests



35







18



Payment of acquisition related holdback



(3)







(7)



Other, net



(5)







(2)



Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(240)







(583)



Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(41)







(78)



Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



1







75



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



1,130







1,136



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period

$ 1,131





$ 1,211





In this press release:

The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018 , the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.

Certain comparative items in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation to facilitate comparison

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin (as defined above) for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is presented in Segment Results within this release.





Quarter Ended



Year to Date Ended





9/30/2023



9/30/2022



9/30/2023



9/30/2022



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations

















































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit























Operating Profit

$ 323



$ 316



$ 996



$ 588

Special Items, Operating Profit



(4)





(2)





(9)





(5)

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 327



$ 318



$ 1,005



$ 593

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income























Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 244



$ 206



$ 730



$ 389

Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.



(4)





(2)





(9)





(5)

Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 248



$ 208



$ 739



$ 394

Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.59



$ 0.49



$ 1.75



$ 0.92

Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share



(0.01)





—





(0.02)





(0.01)

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.60



$ 0.49



$ 1.77



$ 0.93

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.58



$ 0.49



$ 1.73



$ 0.92

Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share



(0.01)





—





(0.02)





(0.01)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.59



$ 0.49



$ 1.75



$ 0.93

Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate























Effective tax rate



27.5 %



29.9 %



27.2 %



30.1 % Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items



0.3 %



0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 % Adjusted effective tax rate



27.2 %



29.7 %



27.0 %



29.9 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:





Quarter Ended



Year to Date Ended





9/30/2023



9/30/2022



9/30/2023



9/30/2022

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA























Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 244



$ 206



$ 730



$ 389

Net income – noncontrolling interests



23





21





64





31

Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



(2)





2





(2)





4

Income tax provision



100





97





296





183

Interest income, net



(46)





(25)





(124)





(51)

Investment loss



4





15





32





32

Operating Profit



323





316





996





588

Special Items, Operating Profit



4





2





9





5

Adjusted Operating Profit



327





318





1,005





593

Depreciation and amortization



111





150





339





467

Store impairment charges



3





7





24





37

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 441



$ 475



$ 1,368



$ 1,097



Details of Special Items are presented below:





Quarter Ended



Year to Date Ended





9/30/2023



9/30/2022



9/30/2023



9/30/2022



























Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU Awards(1)

$ (4)



$ (2)



$ (9)



$ (5)

Special Items, Operating Profit



(4)





(2)





(9)





(5)

Tax effect on Special Items(2)



—





—





—





—

Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests



(4)





(2)





(9)





(5)

Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests



—





—





—





—

Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ (4)



$ (2)



$ (9)



$ (5)

Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)



420





424





421





426

Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ (0.01)



$ —



$ (0.02)



$ (0.01)



(1) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance.

(2) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.

These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature.

Unit Count by Brand

KFC





12/31/2022



New Builds



Closures



Refranchised



9/30/2023

Company-owned



8,214





868





(164)





(3)





8,915

Franchisees



880





131





(12)





3





1,002

Total



9,094





999





(176)





—





9,917



Pizza Hut





12/31/2022



New Builds



Closures



Refranchised



9/30/2023

Company-owned



2,760





366





(77)





(2)





3,047

Franchisees



143





12





(2)





2





155

Total



2,903





378





(79)





—





3,202



Others





12/31/2022



New Builds



Closures



9/30/2023

Company-owned



187





59





(16)





230

Franchisees



763





84





(94)





753

Total



950





143





(110)





983



Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended 9/30/2023





KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments



Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)



Elimination



Total

Company sales

$ 2,154



$ 591



$ 14



$ —



$ —



$ 2,759

Franchise fees and income



16





2





5





—





—





23

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)



12





1





20





67





—





100

Other revenues



4





5





162





12





(151)





32

Total revenues

$ 2,186



$ 599



$ 201



$ 79



$ (151)



$ 2,914

Company restaurant expenses



1,754





516





20





—





(1)





2,289

General and administrative expenses



68





30





11





60





—





169

Franchise expenses



8





1





—





—





—





9

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)



11





1





17





66





—





95

Other operating costs and expenses



3





4





160





12





(150)





29

Total costs and expenses, net



1,844





552





208





138





(151)





2,591

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 342



$ 47



$ (7)



$ (59)



$ —



$ 323



Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit





Quarter Ended 9/30/2023





KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments



Corporate

and

Unallocated



Elimination



Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 342



$ 47



$ (7)



$ (59)



$ —



$ 323

Less:



































Franchise fees and income



16





2





5





—





—





23

Revenues from transactions with franchisees



12





1





20





67





—





100

Other revenues



4





5





162





12





(151)





32

Add:



































General and administrative expenses



68





30





11





60





—





169

Franchise expenses



8





1





—





—





—





9

Expenses for transactions with franchisees



11





1





17





66





—





95

Other operating costs and expenses



3





4





160





12





(150)





29

Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 400



$ 75



$ (6)



$ —



$ 1



$ 470

Company sales



2,154





591





14





—





—





2,759

Restaurant margin %



18.6 %



12.7 %



(36.1) %

N/A



N/A





17.0 %





Quarter Ended 9/30/2022





KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments



Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)



Elimination



Total

Company sales

$ 1,992



$ 556



$ 13



$ —



$ —



$ 2,561

Franchise fees and income



15





2





5





—





—





22

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)



9





1





11





59





—





80

Other revenues



1





2





157





12





(150)





22

Total revenues

$ 2,017



$ 561



$ 186



$ 71



$ (150)



$ 2,685

Company restaurant expenses



1,582





481





18





—





—





2,081

General and administrative expenses



63





27





12





55





—





157

Franchise expenses



8





1





—





—





—





9

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)



8





1





9





58





—





76

Other operating costs and expenses



1





2





155





10





(150)





18

Closures and impairment expenses, net



3





—





1





—





—





4

Other expenses, net



24





—





—





—





—





24

Total costs and expenses, net



1,689





512





195





123





(150)





2,369

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 328



$ 49



$ (9)



$ (52)



$ —



$ 316



Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit





Quarter Ended 9/30/2022





KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments



Corporate

and

Unallocated



Elimination



Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 328



$ 49



$ (9)



$ (52)



$ —



$ 316

Less:



































Franchise fees and income



15





2





5





—





—





22

Revenues from transactions with franchisees



9





1





11





59





—





80

Other revenues



1





2





157





12





(150)





22

Add:



































General and administrative expenses



63





27





12





55





—





157

Franchise expenses



8





1





—





—





—





9

Expenses for transactions with franchisees



8





1





9





58





—





76

Other operating costs and expenses



1





2





155





10





(150)





18

Closures and impairment expenses, net



3





—





1





—





—





4

Other expenses, net



24





—





—





—





—





24

Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 410



$ 75



$ (5)



$ —



$ —



$ 480

Company sales



1,992





556





13





—





—





2,561

Restaurant margin %



20.6 %



13.4 %



(30.6) %

N/A



N/A





18.8 %











































Year to Date Ended 9/30/2023





KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments



Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)



Elimination



Total

Company sales

$ 6,274



$ 1,728



$ 46



$ —



$ —



$ 8,048

Franchise fees and income



48





6





15





—





—





69

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)



33





3





56





190





—





282

Other revenues



13





13





468





32





(440)





86

Total revenues

$ 6,368



$ 1,750



$ 585



$ 222



$ (440)



$ 8,485

Company restaurant expenses



5,055





1,502





56





—





(2)





6,611

General and administrative expenses



203





89





32





161





—





485

Franchise expenses



24





3





1





—





—





28

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)



29





3





50





188





—





270

Other operating costs and expenses



11





11





463





30





(438)





77

Closures and impairment expenses, net



9





5





3





—





—





17

Other expenses (income), net



2





—





—





(1)





—





1

Total costs and expenses, net



5,333





1,613





605





378





(440)





7,489

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,035



$ 137



$ (20)



$ (156)



$ —



$ 996



Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit





Year to Date Ended 9/30/2023





KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments



Corporate

and

Unallocated



Elimination



Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,035



$ 137



$ (20)



$ (156)



$ —



$ 996

Less:



































Franchise fees and income



48





6





15





—





—





69

Revenues from transactions with franchisees



33





3





56





190





—





282

Other revenues



13





13





468





32





(440)





86

Add:



































General and administrative expenses



203





89





32





161





—





485

Franchise expenses



24





3





1





—





—





28

Expenses for transactions with franchisees



29





3





50





188





—





270

Other operating costs and expenses



11





11





463





30





(438)





77

Closures and impairment expenses, net



9





5





3





—





—





17

Other expenses (income), net



2





—





—





(1)





—





1

Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,219



$ 226



$ (10)



$ —



$ 2



$ 1,437

Company sales



6,274





1,728





46





—





—





8,048

Restaurant margin %



19.4 %



13.1 %



(21.6) %

N/A



N/A





17.9 %





Year to Date Ended 9/30/2022





KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments



Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)



Elimination



Total

Company sales

$ 5,554



$ 1,541



$ 40



$ —



$ —



$ 7,135

Franchise fees and income



44





6





15





—





—





65

Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)



24





3





29





163





—





219

Other revenues



6





6





407





31





(388)





62

Total revenues

$ 5,628



$ 1,556



$ 491



$ 194



$ (388)



$ 7,481

Company restaurant expenses



4,632





1,370





55





—





2





6,059

General and administrative expenses



191





84





36





138





—





449

Franchise expenses



23





3





1





—





—





27

Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)



22





3





24





163





—





212

Other operating costs and expenses



4





5





406





28





(390)





53

Closures and impairment expenses, net



11





1





8





—





—





20

Other expenses (income), net



75





—





—





(2)





—





73

Total costs and expenses, net



4,958





1,466





530





327





(388)





6,893

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 670



$ 90



$ (39)



$ (133)



$ —



$ 588



Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit





Year to Date Ended 9/30/2022





KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments



Corporate

and

Unallocated



Elimination



Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 670



$ 90



$ (39)



$ (133)



$ —



$ 588

Less:



































Franchise fees and income



44





6





15





—





—





65

Revenues from transactions with franchisees



24





3





29





163





—





219

Other revenues



6





6





407





31





(388)





62

Add:



































General and administrative expenses



191





84





36





138





—





449

Franchise expenses



23





3





1





—





—





27

Expenses for transactions with franchisees



22





3





24





163





—





212

Other operating costs and expenses



4





5





406





28





(390)





53

Closures and impairment expenses, net



11





1





8





—





—





20

Other expenses (income), net



75





—





—





(2)





—





73

Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 922



$ 171



$ (15)



$ —



$ (2)



$ 1,076

Company sales



5,554





1,541





40





—





—





7,135

Restaurant margin %



16.6 %



11.1 %



(36.3) %

N/A



N/A





15.1 %







































The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature.

(2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.

