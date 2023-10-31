OneOdio A10 Named Best Over-Ear Headphones of 2023 on CNET

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, the professional audio innovator, has achieved a significant milestone as its A10 Noise Canceling Headphone was named to CNET's Best Over-Ear Headphones of 2023.

OneOdio A10 Headphone Named Best Over-Ear Headphones of 2023 on CNET (PRNewswire)

Nominations were solicited from CNET's editors by rigorous hands-on testing. Each contender was evaluated based on six key criteria, including design, sound quality, noise canceling performance, voice-calling, extra features and value.

CNET's review of the A10 headphones was highly positive. According to the editor, "They're not only built better than you think they would be for around $75 and are pretty comfortable to wear." The A10's noise-canceling performance and battery life also earned praise. "They sound surprisingly decent and have reasonably good noise canceling with a transparency mode. The headphones also have very good battery life."

The OneOdio A10 Noise-Canceling Headphones are a testament to the brand's commitment - delivering an extraordinary auditory journey without compromising style. Featuring a robust build and powerful noise-canceling capabilities, these headphones offer an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours. With their active noise cancellation technology and high-fidelity sound reproduction, they redefine the standard for a superior listening experience.

Sookie Lau, OneOdio's Marketing Manager, expressed their delight at the recognition: "We are thrilled to be recognized by CNET. At OneOdio, we've never wavered from our core mission - producing high-quality audio equipment. Our commitment to creating products that deliver a captivating musical experience remains unwavering."

This recognition comes just in time for the upcoming Black Friday promotion, where the A10 will be available at a special price of $63.99 with a 20% discount on Amazon. As part of the Black Friday promotion, OneOdio is offering discounts on a variety of classic and new headphones. For more information about OneOdio, its headphones and deals, please visit here.

About OneOdio:

OneOdio, founded in 2013, is a leading manufacturer of headphones and audio gear. Driven by a mission to deliver superior sound experiences to music enthusiasts worldwide, OneOdio has introduced a variety of groundbreaking audio products, including its Studio Pro series, Monitor series, HiFi series, Fusion series and Focus series. With a global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones have consistently ranked in the top three positions within Amazon's headphone category, and the brand has sold over 20 million headphones per year worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneOdio