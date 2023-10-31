ATTENTION TORONTO-DOMINION BANK SHAREHOLDERS FROM 2015 TO 2017: Settlement Approval Hearing to be Held

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Law firm of Faguy & Co. today announces that the Superior Court of Québec has scheduled a hearing to be held on December 14, 2023, at 9:30 am at 1 Notre Dame Street East, Montreal, Qc., in a room to be identified, to approve the settlement among all of the parties to the class proceedings entitled Majestic Asset Management and Turn8 Partners Inc. v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, bearing Court File No. 500-06-000914-180.

If you acquired securities of The Toronto-Dominion Bank on or after December 3, 2015, and held some of those securities until March 9, 2017, you will likely be entitled to participate in the settlement if approved by the Court.

The proposed settlement provides that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will pay CAD $22 million in full and final settlement of all claims against it in the action, without any admission of liability on the part of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The settlement amount, less the lawyers' fees and disbursements, administration expenses, and taxes, if approved by the Court, will be distributed to the class in accordance with a court-approved Plan of Allocation.

To view the proposed Settlement Agreement, and for more information about the proposed settlement, please visit https://www.faguyco.com/class-actions/toronto-dominion.

