Central Baptist Village Ranks Among America's Best Nursing Homes

NORRIDGE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Baptist Village (CBV), a senior living community in Norridge, Illinois, has made the list of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2024 published by Newsweek.

Central Baptist Village logo (PRNewswire)

Central Baptist Village ranks among the best nursing homes. CBV also offers assisted living and memory care.

Newsweek's annual rankings are based on five data sources, including performance data, peer recommendations, management of the COVID-19 situation, and accreditations from The Joint Commission and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. For the first time, resident satisfaction data for nursing homes, based on National Safety Goals from The Joint Commission and Google Scores, has been added to the scoring model.

"We are honored to be counted among the best nursing homes in America," said CBV Administrator Jon Ragsdale. "It is a testament to our exceptional staff that takes immense pride in putting our residents' needs first, doing even the smallest things with great care, and showing their Heart to Serve every day at CBV."

In addition to Newsweek's ranking, CBV also enjoys the highest overall 5-star rating issued by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services agency. CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily.

CBV has a 127-year tradition of serving and celebrating seniors. Founded in 1896, CBV provides holistic care that encompasses the physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual needs of residents.

Central Baptist Village offers a continuum of care under one roof—Assisted Living and Memory Support in The Commons, Sheltered Care for higher clinical and memory needs in The Terrace, and Skilled Nursing and Certified Dementia Care in The Pavilion.

About Central Baptist Village

Central Baptist Village is a senior retirement community offering assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and CMS 5-star rated skilled nursing. A senior living community unlike any other, CBV's residences, programs, and care are exceptional, award-winning, and progressive. As a non-profit organization, CBV is empowered to lead from the heart, not the bottom line. For more information, visit www.cbvillage.org.

For more information, contact

Mary Dalton

708.583.8527

mdalton@CBVillage.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Central Baptist Village