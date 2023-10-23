Join Us at ESSO42 - Confidently navigating towards the target with GPSDetect™ Trust and Embrace Surgical Marker Navigation

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical, the leader in surgical marker navigation, is proud to be the platinum sponsor of the 42nd European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO) Congress in Florence, Italy.

Sirius Medical has steadily been raising the bar for the surgery of non-palpable breast tumors by moving from first-generation localization techniques to Surgical Marker Navigation. The Pintuition® navigation system with GPSDetect™ software provides unmatched distance and directional guidance to locate tumors easily and accurately. This year at ESSO42 we demonstrate how physicians across the globe are trusting and embracing surgical marker navigation.

Sirius Medical will sponsor a luncheon satellite symposium on October 24 titled, "Pintuition GPSDetect Surgical Marker Navigation in breast conservative surgery, appreciating the technical benefits, the value to patient and to the healthcare system," chaired by Leena Chagla (St Helens and Knowsley, UK). She will be joined by Edward St. John (Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, UK), Rosa Garcia (Hospital Clinic de Barcelona), Riccardo Giovanazzi (IRCCS S.Gerardo, IT) and Barry Rosen (Advocate Health, U.S.).

Sirius Medical will also host a Surgical Navigation Experience overlooking the beautiful city of Florence in the Belvedere Room on the rooftop of the Villa Vittoria. Conference attendees can catch up with colleagues and engage in both hands-on demonstrations and discussions on the Pintuition navigation system and its benefits and applications in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery as well as sarcoma and melanoma surgeries.

"We have seen first-hand how trusting and embracing the switch from localization to surgical marker navigation has positively affected patients, physicians, and health systems," says Bram Schermers, CEO of Sirius Medical. "We are honored to be supporting ESSO42 and I invite everyone to visit us at booth 11 or enjoy the amazing views of Florence up in the Belvedere Room."

With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 14.000 procedures worldwide in over 200 centers combined with a global commercial network covering Western Europe, the US and Australia-New Zealand.

