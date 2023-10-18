US Patriot Announces 2023 Bravery Tour Winner

U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, completed a 6,800-mile, 25-military base tour, and has announced the lucky winner of the tour Jeep and $10K.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2023, U.S. Patriot, a GALLS® company, launched a four-month, 25-military base Bravery Tour celebrating U.S. military Service Members, past and present, and their families for their service, bravery, and sacrifice. The U.S. Patriot team, which includes several U.S. military veterans, drove a 2023 Jeep® Wrangler Willys 4x4 wrapped in a beautiful red, white, and blue U.S. Patriot livery across the nation.

The tour interacted with the military service members, celebrating everything they do for our nation. The tour also brought their voice directly into how U.S. Patriot serves them better for tactical gear needs. Several service members left their unit's memorabilia on the Jeep, making it one-of-its-kind in the nation.

Today, Karen Igglehart, SGT-US Army, was announced the winner after a random drawing from the hundreds of thousands of entries received. Igglehart was presented with the keys to the JEEP and a check for $10,000 at the U.S. Patriot store in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Igglehart enlisted in the US Army in 1982 and served 12 years as an E-5 Noncommunications Interceptor/Analyst in Bravo Company, with the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion at Fort Stewart, GA.

"I knew that every entry counted. My husband joked that I was wasting my time. However, I entered every day, and today, I'm beyond excited to be the lucky winner of the JEEP and $10,000! The last few weeks have been a whirlwind interacting with the U.S. Patriot team. As a veteran, it means a lot that U.S. Patriot put the Bravery Tour together to support active-duty military members, their families, and my fellow Vets. I am truly honored to be the U.S. Patriot Bravery Tour winner, and I cannot wait to hit the road in my new JEEP," commented Igglehart.

"Congratulations to Karen Igglehart," Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS® and U.S. Patriot, said. "Giving away the Bravery Tour Jeep is our way of saying 'thank you' to the men and women who protect us. The U.S. Patriot Bravery Tour was a tremendously successful outreach program where we learned firsthand from our military service members their evolving needs around tactical gear and innovations needed to protect the protectors better. I am looking forward to continually evolving the services and products we bring to our military service members."

