UniFirst boosts presence in New York City with the opening of new Bronx uniform service facility

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new uniform service facility in the Bronx. The 42,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to serving businesses in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and portions of Nassau County.

To celebrate the official opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned at 12 p.m. ET on October 25 at the new UniFirst location in the Hunts Point Industrial District, 1290 Viele Avenue, Bronx. Those attending will include local business leader and CEO of Hunts Point Produce Philip Grant, P.E.; UniFirst CEO and President Steven Sintros; and UniFirst New York City General Manager Robert Clark. The event will also be an opportunity to meet and greet the local UniFirst Bronx service team and tour the new facility. The celebration will conclude with a catered lunch.

The new state-of-the-art Bronx facility is a response to the increasing demand for UniFirst's customized business uniforms and facility services programs in the New York City area. Equipped with cutting-edge customer relationship management technology, the local service team is dedicated to delivering an enhanced customer experience with faster response times. With over 35 uniform and facility service experts on board, the location offers personalized service programs for uniforms and workwear, including reliable delivery and rental of essential facility service products such as floor mats, mops, wipers, towels, and restroom supplies.

"Our Bronx facility is a testament to our long-term commitment to delivering excellent customer service and top-quality products to communities across North America," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "Our team of uniform experts understands the unique needs of local businesses when it comes to maintaining a professional image, ensuring safety, and controlling costs with customized uniform rental programs. We are fully prepared to always deliver exceptional customer service for many years to come."

"We are excited to expand in the New York City market to help local businesses find solutions to their uniform and facility needs," said General Manager Robert Clark. "Our new operations reinforce our ongoing commitment to serving local customers and their hard workers." As part of the company's growth for the Bronx location, UniFirst is planning to expand its local workforce by approximately 20 percent in the coming years to meet the growing needs of customers.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

