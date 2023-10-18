Technology Labs Will Help the Next Generation of Talent Gain Hands-on Experience with the Latest Technologies in Agriculture and Construction.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and The Ohio State University have announced the opening of two state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Labs for the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences ( CFAES ) at The Ohio State University. Both of the multidisciplinary labs will enhance the university's hands-on learning, teaching, research and outreach activities in food and agricultural engineering, as well as construction management.

Trimble Opens Two Technology Labs at The Ohio State University to Advance the Next Generation of Agriculture and Construction Talent

The two new Trimble Technology Labs provide students with access to leading agriculture and construction technologies used today by professionals in the industry. With added hands-on learning opportunities, these labs will ultimately help a greater number of students prepare for their future careers. In the inaugural year, more than 1,000 students will have access to the labs for courses dedicated to the next generation of agriculture and construction careers.

"In recent years, farming and construction industries have faced crucial labor shortages and skilled labor gaps," said Jim Chambers, vice president, agriculture, Trimble. "With the added technology in these labs, we're looking to not only attract the next generation of agriculture and construction professionals, but we hope to attract a whole new subset of students looking for technology careers that may not have realized a career in agriculture or construction could be for them."

Based on Ohio State's campus in Columbus and Ohio State ATI at the CFAES Wooster campus in Ohio, these labs are the first Trimble Technology Labs to include Trimble agriculture solutions. The centerpiece of the labs are customized training workstations that simulate the use of Trimble agriculture hardware and software in the classroom, including machine guidance and control, assisted steering, field leveling and water management systems. The workstations enable students to interact with technology in the classroom before they begin working with equipment in the field.

Historically, agriculture and construction classes have been focused around lecture-style curricula. By starting in the workstation lab setting, moving to technology-equipped ATV's and then to full-sized agricultural and construction equipment, learners have more opportunities to master the skill sets needed to excel in precision farming and construction management.

"The new Trimble Technology Labs help The Ohio State University lead the way when it comes to innovative agriculture education, research and outreach programs," said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES. "Not only does Trimble help the university in the classroom, but having such a well-respected agriculture partner engaged with the college opens a lot of doors within the industry for our students and community."

In addition to students, the Trimble Technology Labs will benefit the greater farming community in Ohio and beyond. Ohio State University Extension, CFAES' statewide outreach arm, will help support training programs to re-equip farmers and agricultural professionals with technologies that can improve productivity, increase efficiencies and drive sustainable farming practices. The labs will not only be used for workforce development opportunities, but also for faculty research purposes, local youth agriculture groups such as Ohio 4-H youth development, FFA and local field days. The labs will also offer opportunities for worker training outside of the usual university, for-credit courses by offering targeted workshops for certifications, appealing to current farm workers, local dealers or businesses in the industry.

The agriculture workstations include a combination of hardware and software to prepare students in agricultural sciences and engineering to use equipment in the field, including workflows such as guidance, autosteer, water management and application technologies. The workstations are designed to replicate what happens in the field.

Alongside the agriculture solutions, the labs include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading geospatial and construction solutions such as the Trimble XR10 HoloLens™ hardhat, robotic total stations, 3D scanners and GNSS systems. Advanced software solutions include eCognition® geospatial analysis software, RealWorks™ scanning software, TerraFlex® Advanced GIS data collection, Trimble Access™ field software, Trimble Business Center Infrastructure Construction edition, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Design Suite, Trimble Connect® collaboration software, Estimation MEP, FieldLink Office, Quadri, SysQue and the company's popular and intuitive 3D modeling software, SketchUp®.

Trimble has a history of working with Ohio State through philanthropic support dating back to 1987. The software and hardware represent the largest in-kind philanthropic investment to support teaching, research and outreach in the history of CFAES. In recognition of this contribution, Trimble was presented with the Corporate Partner of the Year Award from the National Agricultural Alumni Development Association (NAADA), a national philanthropic association for agricultural education institutions. To learn more, visit trimble.com/en/our-commitment/education-and-outreach/overview .

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit trimble.com .

About CFAES at The Ohio State University

The College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University comprises three campuses: Columbus, CFAES Wooster, and statewide. It also encompasses OSU Extension and Ohio 4-H; multiple academic units; research stations; and over 100 unique centers, institutes and programs supporting a breadth of work around food and food systems; production, environmental and ecosystem sustainability; policy and economics and health. CFAES educates not just college students, but over a million individuals across the lifespan. The college works to ensure that groundbreaking scientific discoveries are brought out of the laboratory and into the hands of those who can put them to work in Ohio, the country and the world. CFAES comprises 402 faculty, 1,405 staff, nearly 3,000 students, over 45,000 living alumni, 11,598 animals, 88 counties and 11,400 acres in Ohio. CFAES is one college with multiple components, united in a single purpose: We sustain life.





