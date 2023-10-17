New 5th Generation Chemistry from Fluent BioSciences Eliminates Key Limitations of Single Cell Analysis, Achieving 64% Improved Sensitivity

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a leading life sciences company dedicated to transforming single-cell analysis with innovative, cost-effective, and scalable solutions, announces the launch of the new PIPseq T10 v5.0 Kit. This fifth-generation kit introduces groundbreaking advancements in single-cell analysis, including unique transcript counting through conserved intrinsic molecular features. This new chemistry offers researchers the ability to profile up to 10,000 cells per reaction with a 64% improvement in identified genes per cell compared to previous V4.0PLUS kits.

"At Fluent BioSciences, we're committed to empowering researchers with the tools they need to make groundbreaking discoveries. With this latest innovation, we've not only improved sensitivity but also simplified the entire workflow. We're excited about the impact the PIPseq T10 v5.0 Kit will have on advancing scientific knowledge and accelerating high quality data," states CEO Brian McKernan.

The PIPseq T10 v5.0 Kit offers several additional key advantages, including the new modular design accommodating diverse library preparation methods, thus ensuring a seamless and customizable workflow. The T10 V5.0 kit simplifies the customer experience with user-friendly protocols and streamlines the research process for enhanced efficiency and ease of use. The highly desired T10 V5.0 x 8 reaction configuration grants researchers unmatched flexibility to tailor the kit to their specific research needs.

For more information on the T10 V5.0 kit or to explore the PIPseq technology, please contact our team at sales@fluentbio.com.

Fluent BioSciences is a biotechnology company with a mission to revolutionize the understanding of biology and disease through accessible, affordable, and scalable solutions for every laboratory from research to the clinic. Fluent's breakthrough scRNA-seq technology, PIPseq, allows the power of high quality single-cell biology by providing scalable, cost-effective, and easy to implement scRNA-seq solutions.

