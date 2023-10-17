Honda Aircraft Company Enhances Ownership Experience through Aircraft Management Services

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today introduced Aircraft Management Services (AMS), a customer-centric service solution designed to make HondaJet ownership effortless while offering owners greater control and predictability over maintenance demands.

The HondaJet AMS program offers a streamlined approach to managing aircraft maintenance, overseen by Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Division. Aircraft management specialists from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will guide, plan, and schedule maintenance activities, prioritizing safety, dependability, and value preservation. Enrolled owners will receive personalized maintenance management support tailored to their aircraft and operational needs. Meanwhile, maintenance tasks will continue to be performed by the extensive and highly capable HondaJet Authorized Service Center Network to ensure accessibility. Backed by Honda-trained technicians, genuine Honda quality parts, and expedited scheduling, the HondaJet AMS program aims to guarantee uninterrupted aircraft operations and optimized flight hours.

Key offerings of the AMS program include:

AOG Support – Dedicated 24/7 Maintenance Manager

Upgrades/Modification (Scheduling and Tracking)

Value Retention – Aircraft Detailing (Scheduling)

Scheduled Maintenance Tracking and Scheduling

Unscheduled Maintenance Support

Pilot Services Support (Relocation)

SB/AD Compliance

Consolidated Billing

"The AMS program elevates joy, confidence, and convenience for the HondaJet owners," said Division Director of Customer Service at Honda Aircraft Company Luis Jimenez. "At Honda Aircraft Company, our top priority remains customer satisfaction, a value that starts with your HondaJet purchase and extends throughout the life of the aircraft. The AMS program further solidifies this commitment as the HondaJet fleet continues to grow."

Exclusive to the HondaJet owners enrolled in the Flight Ready Service Plans, AMS will be available for enrollment after the 2023 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), beginning with U.S. based N-registered HondaJets.

As the HondaJet global fleet approaching 200,000 flight hours and grows to over 230 aircraft worldwide, Honda Aircraft Company remains committed to improving customer satisfaction. Recently, the company launched a new Flexible Phased Maintenance Program and expanded its service network to 21 locations worldwide.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006; Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, USA, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

Honda Aircraft Company is proudly presenting its product family gathering for the first time, showcasing both the HondaJet Elite II and the HondaJet Echelon, at NBAA-BACE static display AD_33. Extend your experience by visiting HondaJet Chalet from Oct 17-19 to witness Honda's visionary path to the next-generation business jet.

