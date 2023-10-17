Fall for a New Skincare Routine! NIVEA Encourages Women to Firm and Hydrate Their Melanin-Rich Skin as The Season Changes

TV & Media Personality Porsha Williams Guobadia helps launch NEW NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIVEA today announces nationwide availability of NEW Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10. The lotion is specifically formulated to revitalize, firm and nourish dry, ashy melanin-rich skin. Joining NIVEA to announce the product launch is TV Personality Porsha Williams Guobadia to motivate Black and Hispanic women to care for and show off their beautiful, melanin-rich skin.

"We all remember my hilarious 'Bye Ashy' moment but dry, dull skin is no laughing matter," said Guobadia. "Especially now as the season is changing, we need products that are made for us that enrich our skin. That's why I'm loving this new NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10. It reaffirms beauty on our terms with a lotion specifically designed for our skin."

"The launch of our new NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion allows us to enhance the beauty and self-assuredness of Black and Hispanic women," said Michelle Armstrong, Marketing Director NIVEA Skincare, Beiersdorf US. "We want women to showcase their confidence radiated by hydrated, melanin-rich skin and, with the help of Porsha Williams Guobadia, we are using our skin expertise and great formulation to give women a solution from NIVEA that lets them do just that."

About NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10

New NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10 is specifically formulated to revitalize, firm and nourish dry, ashy melanin-rich skin. The entire Skin Firming line offers innovative products enriched with Q10 to firm and tone skin in as little as two weeks (with 2x per day use.)* The NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10 includes natural argan oil and has a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly. NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10 provides 48-hour moisture, leaving skin soft, smooth and radiantly beautiful.

To learn more about NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10, visit www.niveausa.com and follow along with @NIVEAUSA and #MELANINBEAUTY.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as pioneering skin research for 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skin care brand*, Eucerin, Aquaphor and Coppertone are cherished by millions of people around the world day after day. Other renowned brands such as La Prairie, Chantecaille, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro, Hansplast and Florena round off our extensive global portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €8.8 billion as well as an operating result (EBIT) of €1.2 billion in fiscal year 2022. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture and the Beiersdorf purpose Care Beyond Skin. With its C.A.R.E.+ business strategy, the company pursues a multi-year investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth. The program is consistent with the ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf is generating clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2022.

*With twice daily use

