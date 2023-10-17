DUNN-EDWARDS DURA® BRINGS ULTRA-PREMIUM EXTERIOR PAINT TO DOORSTEPS NATIONWIDE

DIYers can amp up the curb appeal with 210 designer-selected hues across three sheens

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn-Edwards DURA®, the direct-to-consumer paint brand brought to market by Southwestern paint savant Dunn-Edwards Corporation, is expanding its product offering to include ultra-premium Exterior Paint. Available in three sheens across a designer-selected Curated Color Palette of 210 tried-and-true hues, the new paints are built to withstand whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

DUNN-EDWARDS DURA ANNOUNCES ULTRA PREMIUM EXTERIOR PAINT (PRNewswire)

"Tackling exterior home projects, whether it's a front door refresh or the whole house, can be an overwhelming undertaking for even the most experienced DIYer," said Lisa Kudukis, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Dunn-Edwards Corporation. "Our new Exterior Paint takes indecision out of the equation with our Curated Color Palette of go-to hues, an ultra-premium product, and high-performing sheens."

Dunn-Edwards DURA Exterior Paint is made with the highest quality ingredients to withstand the toughest conditions. From weather to repeated washing, the ultra-low VOC formula maintains its color and resists stains and cuffing despite the elements. The full assortment of 210 paint colors is available in three high-performing sheens suited for a variety of exterior applications:

Flat: An excellent option for wood, stucco, vinyl siding and brick.

Satin : A popular finish for any exterior surface.

Semi-Gloss: Best suited for doors, trim, metal, and fences.

Dunn-Edwards DURA is Dunn-Edwards first direct-to-consumer offering, combining a 210-hue-strong Curated Color Palette with Dunn-Edwards signature quality that professionals know and trust. The new Exterior Paint joins the brand's existing selection of Ultra-Premium Interior and Premium Ceiling Paints. Paints are manufactured in a LEED Gold-certified factory.

Beyond top-notch products and colors, DURA offers unparalleled access to interior design-trained color experts through personalized, one-on-one consultations, taking the guesswork out of color selection.

Dunn-Edwards DURA Exterior Paint is available at dunnedwardsdura.com and ships nationwide to the continental United States.

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the almost 100-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

