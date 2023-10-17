Boost Payment Solutions Announces Boost 100®, a Groundbreaking Platform Purpose Built for Maximizing Card-based Payments

New solution helps mid-sized to large enterprises digitize and automate accounts payable, optimize working capital and provides complete control and flexibility of card spend

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Payment Solutions , a global leader in B2B payments, today announced Boost 100, a new platform that enables buyers to pay by card 100% of the time, regardless of how their suppliers choose to be paid. A key addition to Boost's award-winning suite of solutions, Boost 100 is focused squarely on the specific needs of buyers who want to digitally transform their accounts payable processes for more flexibility and control while optimizing their working capital.

For too long, buyers have been required to navigate a mix of checks, wires, ACH, cards or other payment methods across their range of suppliers – a complex, time-consuming process that often required manually keying information into supplier portals. This is why 81% of companies are investing or planning to invest in their accounts payable systems to improve their business processes, according to the Investing in Payments Systems for the Digital Economy report .

Boost 100 was specifically designed to address this need by empowering enterprise level buyers to pay by card 100% of the time, regardless of how each supplier prefers to get paid. To do this, Boost 100 introduces a suite of capabilities, including:

Optimize working capital while extending days payable outstanding with issuer grace periods

Capture incremental card spend via a wide range of payment delivery options

Automate all payments with Boost's patented straight-through processing solution, eliminating the need to manually key card data into supplier portals

Reduce costs for cross-border / international payments

In addition, Boost 100 comes with Boost's proven supplier enablement strategies, advanced security features, plus expert analysis and advice from the company's team of experts.

"As the leader in B2B payments for large enterprises across industries, we know the pain buyers feel in trying to manage payments to their large, diverse group of suppliers. It's a headache that negatively impacts their working capital so we built Boost 100 specifically for them," said Dean M. Leavitt, Founder & CEO of Boost Payment Solutions. "With the growing demand for faster and more efficient B2B payments, Boost 100 finally gives buyers more flexibility and control over their card spend and underscores how Boost continues to innovate and expand our suite of solutions to meet the digital payment needs of today's businesses."

Boost 100 joins Boost's other solutions, including Boost Intercept®, a patented straight-through processing technology, and Dynamic Boost℠, a patented, rules-based payment engine.

About Boost

Boost Payment Solutions is the global leader in B2B payments with a technology platform that seamlessly serves the needs of today's commercial trading partners. Our patented technology solutions bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world, eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights, and revenue optimization. Boost was founded in 2009 and operates in 45+ countries.

