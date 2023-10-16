Pieper Veterinary Partners with Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care Hospital in Portland Maine

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieper Veterinary, a Connecticut-based family of primary, specialty, and emergency care veterinary hospitals, is excited to announce they have partnered with Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care (PVESC) in Portland, Maine. This partnership continues Pieper's strategy to partner with privately owned hospitals committed to providing quality veterinarian-led medicine in the Northeast.

Started in 1988, Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care was unified as an ER and Specialty Hospital in 2019 by surgeon and founder Marta Agrodnia, DVM, DACVS-SA. PVESC's specialty departments include anesthesiology, emergency & critical care, cardiology, oncology, internal medicine, surgery, ophthalmology, and neurology.

"At PVESC, we appreciate this opportunity to be part of a larger, veterinarian-led group that will allow us to grow and continue to serve our clients, patients, and our referral and veterinary communities," says Marta Agrodnia, DVM, DACVS-SA of PVESC. "The professionalism, enthusiasm and quality of veterinarian-led medicine demonstrated by the team at Pieper Veterinary made them our clear partner of choice."

"We are so excited to welcome these clients, patients, and staff into the Pieper family. As a hospital network that was started in 1937, we're honored to continue this long legacy of veterinarian-led practices with PVESC," says Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), and Chief Medical Officer of Pieper Veterinary. "Dr. Marta Agrodnia has built PVESC with strong servant-leadership that clearly inspires everyone who works with her, and we're thrilled with the merger of these two companies."

About Pieper Veterinary

Pieper Veterinary is a leading full-spectrum veterinary provider with over 145 veterinarians across nine emergency, specialty, and primary care locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Maine. With a total staff of over 800, all of Pieper's practices embody a veterinarian-led, patient–first philosophy, and a commitment to delivering the highest quality veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.pieperveterinary.com .

