How Hyundai Celebrated and Gave Back During Hispanic Heritage Month

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Hyundai celebrated Hispanic and Latino history, culture and influence in the U.S., with a multifaceted program that included philanthropic and community-based support and sponsorships. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 through October 15.

"Hispanic and Latino Americans have long played a central role enriching America's culture and economy while also serving as a key driving force of the automotive industry," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai's diverse and inclusive workplace is one of our biggest strengths. The ability to work and do business with people having diverse values, cultures and beliefs is extremely important for Hyundai and it's good for business."

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)

Kicking off the month-long celebration, Gilbert Castillo, Hyundai's director of regulatory compliance, joined Hispanic leaders in public policy, corporate diversity, economic development, and media during the 2023 CHCI Leadership Conference. Gathering more than two thousand national leaders on Sept. 20 in Washington D.C., Castillo participated in a critical and engaging panel discussion, Charging Ahead: Electrification, Infrastructure, and Transportation in Latino Communities addressing critical investments needs and technological upgrades.

Philanthropic Commitments

For a second year in a row, Hyundai is supporting the AltaMed Foundation's Health Services, the nation's largest Federally Qualified Community Health Center, with a $25,000 donation to help continue the organization's success and impact of improving quality of life and health outcomes among underserved communities.

Hyundai Hope donated a 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited to the AltaMed Foundation's Enhanced Care Management Program (ECM) to reinforce mobile healthcare services and resources reaching the community's most vulnerable. Referred to as "Angels on wheels" by the community they serve, ECM Community Healthcare Workers are on the ground to support Southern California's underserved communities with a focus on children and youth in need.

Amigos Unidos Community Work

Hyundai and its employee resource group (ERG), Amigos Unidos, supported several youth-oriented organizations to help uplift local Hispanic communities, as well as hosted the Sixth Annual Hyundai Career Experience Program for first- and second-year college students to learn about automotive career opportunities onsite at Hyundai's headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif.

Hyundai donated $27,500 to the TELACU College Success Program to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino first-generation students from underserved communities majoring in the fields of STEM and business.

Project Youth OC

For the third consecutive year, Hyundai's Amigos Unidos ERG members volunteered their time and provided financial assistance to support academic and career development for at-risk youth in the Orange County community. Through services such as counseling, mentoring, and family strengthening, Project Youth OC seeks to keep children engaged in school, physically healthy, and drug-free.

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

As a long-term partner of the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA), Hyundai's Amigos Unidos donated $10,000 to further advance youth art programming in the community. MOLAA is dedicated to expanding knowledge and appreciation of modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art through its featured collections, ground-breaking exhibitions, and stimulating educational programs for children. Hyundai will also be sponsoring MOLAA's Día de los Muertos community celebration and exhibit. For more information, please visit 2023 MOLAA Day of the Dead Festival.

2024 Hyundai Palisade Hispanic Bilingual Campaign

As part of its broader year-round Hispanic marketing efforts, Hyundai introduced its new creative marketing campaign for the three-row flagship 2024 Palisade SUV during Hispanic Heritage Month. The new campaign "¿Viste?" (Did You See It?) aims to connect the audience to the vehicle by speaking directly to a universal truth, with a focus on three generations of family members seeking approval from each other as they navigate life. From the child seeking validation, to the father trying to make his own father proud of his new vehicle purchase, the campaign resonates with the audience on a personal level.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

