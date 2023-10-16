DARK & LOVELY HOSTS "A BLACK GIRL'S GUIDE TO MAKING BOLD MOVES" MASTERCLASS AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY

Dark & Lovely and Yandy Smith-Harris Make 'Bold Moves' at HBCU with Scholarship Giveaway

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark & Lovely is bringing their Building Beautiful Futures program to Howard Homecoming this year! In partnership with Entrepreneur, TV personality, and Howard alum, Yandy Smith-Harris, Dark & Lovely will host a panel discussion and masterclass, "A Black Girl's Guide to Making Bold Moves'' during HU Ideas Fest. Attendees will walk away inspired, with tools and tips on how to express your personal brand, navigate trajectory defining moments and find a mentor. Additional panelists include, President of College Gurl Foundation and Howard alum, Jessica Brown, HU Student Association President Nia Naylor, and moderator, Dark & Lovely's own Marketing Director Tenaj Ferguson. In partnership with The College Gurl Foundation, five $750 book scholarships will be awarded at random to students either attending the masterclass in person or via the livestream. The panel will be held on campus at Howard's Blackburn University Center in the Digital Auditorium on October 17th. Doors open at 6pm, with the masterclass beginning at 6:30pm. To attend, please register HERE, entry will be granted on a first come first served basis. The mentorship masterclass will also be available to stream online for those who register.

"It's wonderful to see brands like Dark & Lovely taking action to uplift and empower young Black women," says Yandy Smith-Harris. "I always love coming to Howard and giving back to my alma mater. I believe in giving opportunities to hardworking women who are building a better future for themselves, and I want to help empower, inspire, and connect with students who are looking to expand their professional horizons and get out there to make bold moves.''

Following the masterclass, participants on-campus will join an intimate reception with networking opportunities, free professional headshots, and refreshments. There will be giveaways and giftbags, plus attendees can select the bold hair color of their choice from the Dark & Lovely Fade Resist Color Bar.

Launched in January 2022, the Building Beautiful Futures initiative was developed to help bring educational and career equity to Black female college students and young professionals through scholarships, mentorship, and career coaching opportunities.

To learn more on how to:

Apply For a Building Beautiful Futures Scholarship

Participate in our Mentorship Program - Follow DARK & LOVELY for our schedule of mentorship masterclasses focused on education, life and career coaching

Be The Change - Become a Mentor or Mentee and Inspire others by sharing your mentorship story

About Building Beautiful Futures

Building Beautiful Futures is Dark & Lovely's initiative that helps close the opportunity gap by bringing educational and career equity to Black, female college students and young professionals via scholarships, mentorship, and career coaching opportunities. The "opportunity gap" refers to the fact that circumstances in which people are born, such as their race, ethnicity, ZIP code, and socioeconomic status, often determine education and career opportunities. Recognizing the growing opportunity gap for young Black women, Dark & Lovely is committed to creating paths to success for over 1,000 young Black women.

About Dark & Lovely

Dark & Lovely, founded in 1972, was created to help Black women express and embrace their individual styles. As one of the first brands to celebrate the Black consumer, for 50 years Dark & Lovely has been known for offering innovative products and technology made exclusively for Black Women to address their specific beauty needs. As a subsidiary of L'Oréal USA, Dark & Lovely continues to unveil breakthrough hair innovations for women of color. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com .

About Yandy Smith-Harris

Named 2020's most influential personality by the NAACP, Smith began her career as a music business executive where she worked alongside the likes of LL Cool J, 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, and Busta Rhymes. She is the creator of what we know today as the Love & Hip-Hop franchise, has authored two books, and founded beauty brand YELLE. Skincare Inc, Co-Founded lifestyle brand EGL (Everything Girls Love) Inc, Co-founded nonprofit organization PUDS (Partners Uplifting Our Daughters and Sons) Inc, opened a retail store and restaurant (Dancin Crepes) in Atlanta, and earned her Hollywood stripes as Executive Producer of films such as Life, Love, Soul (2012), Percy (2020), and Nine Days (2020). She is a mother and a mentor and a member of the board of directors for the social justice organization Until Freedom through which she has been on the frontlines using her platform and influence to bring attention to racial injustice, systemic racism, and economic disparities in urban neighborhoods.

