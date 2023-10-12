Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that the Company will participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum. The conference will be held virtually, from October 17-18, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Scott Shively, CEO and President of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, and Joyce LaViscount, Chief Financial Officer of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, will attend the conference.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.

Investor Contact:

William Windham

Solebury Strategic Communications

646-378-2946

wwindham@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Joyce LaViscount

Bexion Pharmaceuticals

859-446-7386

jlaviscount@bexionpharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.