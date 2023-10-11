PORTABLE, POWERFUL & PREMIUM: NIKON RELEASES THE LIGHTWEIGHT NIKKOR Z 600MM F/6.3 VR S SUPER-TELEPHOTO PRIME

The Lightest 600mm Prime in its Class Opens the Possibility of Handheld Shooting at Extreme Distances

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nikon Inc. announced yet another premium super-telephoto lens, the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S. This latest S-Line prime lens is the newest addition to Nikon's extremely popular lineup of PF lenses that deliver big reach in a surprisingly small and lightweight package.

(PRNewswire)

Wildlife, aviation and motorsport shooters need spontaneous versatility, fast precise focus, and a lens that won't compromise image quality. The NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is an S-Line super-telephoto prime lens that is made to be easily handheld. Users can leave the monopod at home, since it is the lightest in its class1, and offers superior optical performance and portability with a total length of only 11in (278mm) and approx. weight of 1,390g (3lbs). Furthermore, the lens is designed so that its center of gravity is positioned closer to the body side, offering optimal balance. This also makes the NIKKOR Z 600mm an ideal lens for panning in situations that require lens control and stability, such as automotive racing, or fast-moving subjects like wild birds in flight.

The use of the Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element contributes to a significantly smaller overall size and weight, reducing the need for a tripod. With advanced AF and VR performance as well as S-Line superior rendering quality, the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S gives users the confidence to get tack-sharp images of fast-moving subjects from a distance.

Primary features of the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S

Hand-held shooting is made possible with a total length of approximately 11 in (278mm) and weight of approximately 1,390g (3lbs), the lightest in its class.

Chromatic aberration is significantly reduced with the adoption of PF and ED glass elements. In addition, the adoption of an SR lens element controls short-wavelength light, the effects of which are difficult to correct, achieving highly precise chromatic aberration compensation.

Nikon's original Nano Crystal Coat has been adopted to effectively reduce ghost and flare.

By using the Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4× or Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0× the telephoto range can be expanded to 840mm or 1200mm respectively, while taking advantage of the lens' AF and VR performance to realize superior sharpness and clarity.

Equipped with Normal VR mode, which demonstrates superior 5.5-stop stabilization, as well as Sport VR mode, which stabilizes the viewfinder display with continuous shooting, making it easier to track rapidly moving subjects. 2

When paired with a compatible body, Synchro VR can be activated to achieve up to 6.0-stop stabilization 3 by combining in-camera VR and lens VR.

Adoption of a stepping motor (STM) ensures fast and quiet autofocusing.

Superior dust- and drip-resistant performance 4 is supported, and excellent anti-fouling performance is achieved through the adoption of fluorine coat.

Equipped with four lens Fn2 buttons and one lens Fn button that can be customized and assigned to a wide variety of functions.

Equipped with a memory recall function 5 that instantly recalls a focus position stored in advance by pressing the button to which the function has been assigned.

A design that takes video recording into consideration with quiet operation and stable exposure, as well as functions including focus-breathing suppression that effectively reduces shifting of the angle of view with focusing.

Price and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S will be available in late October for a suggested retail price of $4799.95.* For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit Nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Vimeo and Flickr.



Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer. 1. Among f/6.3 and faster interchangeable lenses for full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras, including those with a focal length of 600 mm, available as of October 11th 2023. Statement based on Nikon research. 2. Measured in accordance with CIPA standards. This value is achieved when attached to a camera with full-frame/FX-format sensor with the camera's VR function set to [NORMAL] 3. Measured in accordance with CIPA standards. In [NORMAL] mode when combined with cameras that support Synchro VR. 4. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions. 5. Camera firmware must be updated to the latest version to use this function. * SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nikon